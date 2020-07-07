Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

-2.4C, with more biting cold to come

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
7th Jul 2020 7:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Queensland cold snap continued this morning with temperatures plummeting to as low as -2.4C in parts of the state, colder again than Monday.

Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

Teen killed in nightclub fence fall identified

Applethorpe once again claimed the title of coldest place in the state with a low of -2.4C this morning: 0.2C degrees lower than yesterday's -2.2C.

Warwick (-1.6C), Miles (-0.3C), Amberley (-0.4C), Kingaroy (-0.1C) and Roma (-1.3C) also plunged below freezing this morning.

Further south, Canungra (defence) fell to 0.0C at 6.19am.

Residents in St George, Oakey and Dalby also felt the chill with temperatures of 0.2C, 0.6C and 0.3C respectively.

Brisbane residents woke to temperatures of 8.1C at 5.45am, while the mercury fell as low as 7.4C at the Sunshine Coast airport.

Temperatures even fell into the single digits in North Queensland, with an 8.8C morning at Townsville Air Weapons Range.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said the cold temperatures had been triggered by a lack of 'insulating' clouds.

"We have a high pressure system hanging out over the southern states, near the South Australia and Victoria border … (it has) helped keep our skies clear meaning all our nice daytime temperature is radiating out into the atmosphere and we're having cool nights as a result," she said.

The bureau expects cold temperatures again on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, but it's good news after that.

"We have one other morning that will be quite chilly around the interior south," Ms Hoff said.

"Things will be warming up from tomorrow."

 

 

Queensland's coldest temperatures today

Applethorpe: -2.4C

Warwick: -1.6C

Amberley: -0.6C

Miles: -0.3

Kingaroy: -0.1C

Canungra (Defence): 0.0C

Dalby: 0.3

Oakey: 0.6

Wellcamp airport: 1.3C

Gatton: 2.5C

Gympie: 2.8C

Biloela: 3.0C

Lochington: 3.0C

Clermont airport: 3.0C

Originally published as -2.4C, with more biting cold to come

More Stories

cold editors picks weather

Just In

    Disney star dead aged 24

    Disney star dead aged 24
    • 7th Jul 2020 2:42 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett vets wary of new infectious tick-borne disease

        premium_icon Burnett vets wary of new infectious tick-borne disease

        Pets & Animals Veterinarians and pet owners are being asked to check for the warning signs of a possible outbreak.

        • 7th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
        Abattoir worker caught with drugs during crash investigation

        premium_icon Abattoir worker caught with drugs during crash investigation

        Crime Police investigating a car crash discovered a very different crime when they...

        • 7th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
        Woman fronts up at ambulance station with snake bite

        premium_icon Woman fronts up at ambulance station with snake bite

        Breaking After she was reportedly bitten, she approached the Murgon Ambulance station for...

        IN COURT: The 46 people appearing in Murgon court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 46 people appearing in Murgon court today

        Crime Every week, the South Burnett Times publishes a full list of those due in Murgon...