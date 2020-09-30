10 major headlines you might have missed over the past week

It's has been a huge news week here in the South Burnett. Here are 10 stories you might have missed. Photo/Holly Cormack.

Man killed on Burnett Highway, three children hurt badly

A MAN tragically died following a horror crash on the Burnett Highway at Goomeri over the weekend.

The driver, a 30-year-old Ipswich man, died at the scene. The three children travelling in the vehicle were all taken to hospital in a serious but stable conditions.

Read the full story HERE.

Former Mustang talks bush footy, QLD debut, path to NRL

AFTER 323 first grade NRL games, a premiership, two grand finals, six State of Origin matches for Queensland and an NRL all stars appearance, rugby league legend Gavin Cooper played his last game in the Cowboys colours.

The second-rower who was instrumental in the Cowboys maiden grand final win in 2015 ran out onto Suncorp stadium for the last time on Thursday September 24, defeating the Broncos by 16 points.

Born in Murgon, Cooper played his junior footy for the Murgon Mustangs, a club he said shaped the player he became.

Read the full story HERE.

Man crushed in horrifying boat trailer accident, airlifted to hospital

A SOUTH Burnett man was airlifted to hospital after he was crushed in a horrifying boat trailer accident northwest of Kingaroy.

It’s believed the man had been working on the trailer, when it fell off a jack and crushed him. Bystanders reportedly pulled him out from under the trailer.

Read the full story HERE.

Specialist Cancer Nurse petition reaches state parliament

A PETITION calling for the appointment of a Specialist Cancer Nurse for the South Burnett was officially tabled in state parliament by opposition leader Deb Frecklington.

A Cancer Care Nurse Navigator role was operating in the South Burnett for nearly two years, and when the service ceased in 2019, patients were devastated to lose such as important service, which helped them to better understand and navigate the health system during their cancer journey.

Read the full story HERE.

CONFIRMED: Woman, 72, killed in horror rollover in Nanango

Police confirmed a serious traffic crash Saturday morning claimed the life of an elderly woman.

Ambulances and police were called to a serious rollover on the Burnett Highway/Henry St in Nanango at 11.37am today.

Tragically, the driver, a 72-year-old Glan Devon woman, was declared deceased at the scene.

Read the full story HERE.

FOOTAGE: Emergency services rescue teen after horror crash

A SOUTH Burnett teenager was airlifted to hospital with severe head trauma following a single-vehicle rollover at Silver Leaf.

The young woman was reportedly trapped in the vehicle for more than half an hour before another driver came across the scene and called emergency services.

Read the full story HERE.

Nanango girl calling on public support to get assistance dog

AFTER living with a rare genetic disease for her entire life, Shian Scale, 20, turned to GoFundMe to raise money for a life changing assistance dog.

Like both her mother and grandfather, Shian was born with Epidermolysis bullosa, a group of rare genetic diseases that cause very fragile skin.

In Shian’s case, she is susceptible to getting blisters all over her body on the inside and out.

Shian said getting an assistance dog would change her life.

Read the full story HERE.

Child protection award presented to Kingaroy police officer

EACH year, those at the forefront of protecting vulnerable children in the South Burnett region are recognised for their efforts through an annual awards presentation.

The Joy Kite Award for Exceptional Practices with Families, has never been presented to a police officer before. The award acknowledges the contribution of someone in direct practise, who has displayed excellence in the quality of their work with children, young people, and families.

For her selfless commitment to assisting in delicate family matters, and going above and beyond what is expected of her, Constable Sam Giles was presented with the coveted award.

Read the full story HERE.



Nanango car crash hospitalises teen, ignites fire

EMERGENCY services attended a single-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway, about three kilometres north of Nanango.

A QFES spokeswoman said the car caught fire after the crash, leading to a small blaze in the surrounding grass area.

Read the full story HERE.

The tragic link between two fatal Burnett car crashes



IN 14 days, the South Burnett region saw 13 car crashes, two tragically resulting in death.

Of these 13 crashes, only one involved a second car.

The most curious similarity between these single-vehicle crashes was a lack of any obvious explanation for why they occurred in the first place. Every single one of these crashes occurred outside of a town CBD, in perfect weather, and on smooth-driving roads. So what happened?

According the Senior Sergeant David Tierney, these unproblematic conditions may in fact be part of the problem.

Read the full story HERE.