Go for a ride in one of Houston Motors 2019 Ford Mustang GT Fastbacks for only $10 going towards bush fire relief. (Picture: Tristan Evert).
News

$10 Mustang rides for bush fire relief

Tristan Evert
13th Feb 2020 10:01 AM
The team at Huston Motors Kingaroy are no strangers to giving back the community and their latest fundraising initiative is no different.

For the month of February, Huston Motors will be offering rides in their 2019 V8 Ford Mustang GT Fastback for only $10, which will go towards the Red Cross bush fire appeal.

Ford dealerships throughout the country are doing the same with Ford matching dollar for dollar the total raised by each dealership.

Go for a ride in one of Houston Motors 2019 Ford Mustang GT Fastbacks for only $10, going towards bush fire relief. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
The Kingaroy dealership has already raised more than $150 through the Mustang rides and have also got a raffle and chocolate drive underway.

The 2019 model has all the bells and whistles including air airconditioned seats, three-mode electric power-assisted steering, voice activation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus loads more.

To organises a ride, simply pop in to Huston Ford Kingaroy or call the team on 07 4164 9300.

ford ford mustang huston motors kingaroy red cross red cross bushfire appeal
