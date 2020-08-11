10 South Burnett Homes currently for sale under $130K

If you’re looking for a cheap home to renovate check out these 10 cheap homes currently on the market. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

If you’re looking for a cheap home to renovate check out these 10 cheap homes currently on the market. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

IF YOU are a first homebuyer or are looking for something to transform into your dream home, this list has ten South Burnett homes for under $130,000.

The living room at 2/54 First Ave Kingaroy. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

1. 2/54 First Ave, Kingaroy, Qld 4610 – $125,000 negotiable

Only a hop, skip and jump from the Kingaroy CBD, this unit is currently tenanted with a great long term tenant.

The lower level consists of open plan living, kitchen, laundry, second toilet and open front garage.

Upstairs are two good sized built in bedrooms, main bathroom and toilet.

The unit has a private courtyard and would make an ideal investment.

The inside of 5 Norman Street Kingaroy. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

2. 5 Norman Street, Kingaroy, Qld 4610 – $118,000 negotiable

If you’re a grey nomad looking for a base to call home in between your travels or just want a simple life this property may be just what you have been looking for.

The property consists of, open plan lounge and dining rooms, modern kitchen with gas stove, two bedrooms, bathroom, loo and laundry.

There is a small deck, single lockup garage and large workshop.

This property is set on a 1,012 metre squared fully fenced allotment and is in easy walking distance to Kingaroy CBD and schools.

A perfect renovation opportunity on Fitzroy Street Nanango. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

3. 75 Fitzroy Street, Nanango, Qld 4615 – $95,000 negotiable

Located just walking distance to the CBD presents this renovators delight.

The home is a perfect project and offers plenty of potential.

There is a combined kitchen, dining and living room. 2 bedrooms, bathroom and laundry.

A new home in an over 50s community in Nanango. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

4. 17 Arthur Street East, Nanango, Qld 4615 – $115,000

A brand new home in an over 50s gated community with a community meeting area, pool maintained gardens.

This home features a deck, open plan lounge, dining kitchen, internal laundry, two bedrooms with built ins and a covered car port.

The front porch at 51 Edward Street, Wondai. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

5. 51 Edward Street, Wondai, Qld 4606 – $119,000 negotiable

Great opportunity for someone to renovate the existing 3 bedroom character home back to its glory days.

This property is 5 minute walk to the Wondai CBD and features three generous bedrooms with 1 bathroom, older style kitchen and good size lounge dining room with an open fire place.

The main bedroom has airconditioning and access to the side veranda, while the two other rooms have built ins.

Underneath the home has good space for parking and storage.

A freshly renovated home in Wondai. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

6. 70 Edward Street, Wondai, Qld 4606 – $130,000

Renovated and comfortable four bedroom home with airconditioning, wood fire, new paint and carpets.

It features a modern kitchen and has an extension at the rear of the property providing additional living space.

The yard is fully fenced with a storage shed and two car carport with remote lift door.

Dual vehicle access to the property from both front and rear.

It doesn’t get much cheaper then this Murgon home. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

7. 18 Chataway Street, Murgon, Qld 4605 – $55,000

The home features two bedrooms and hallway that leads to a living area with a door to the side veranda.

The kitchen is basic with a sink unit and small bench with a double cabinet under.

The bathroom has a shower over the tub, toilet and vanity basin.

The home has a mixture of steel and timber stumps. A car port to the side and laundry under

A solid timber home in Murgon. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

8. 15 Smyth Street, Murgon, Qld 4605 – $105,000

This solid timber home is waiting to be sold.

Separate kitchen, dining and lounge with three bedrooms.

Featuring, french doors out to the deck area, polished floors, ceiling fans, built in kitchen, fully fenced on a corner block providing plenty of space for the kids to play.

Another great opportunity for a renovation at a low price. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

9. 11 Stephens Street East, Murgon, Qld 4605 – $120,000

The majority of the timber stumps have been replaced with steel posts.

The walls have been covered with new boarding as well as some of the floors in the rooms. There is a near new gas stove/oven with some new kitchen cupboards installed.

New vanity, toilet and large plunge bath installed, just need the walls and floor to be tiled.

As this property is priced so low it is a great opportunity to invest and finish the renovations.

A newly renovated three bedroom home. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

10. 59 Watt Street, Murgon, Qld 4605 – $125,000

This timber home has now been renovated providing three bedrooms with carpet and the main room having built in cupboards.

The inside of the home has been fully repainted.

The near new kitchen is well presented with an electric stove in good working order and new vinyl on the floor.

There is a shower over the bath with a separate toilet.

Downstairs there is room under this high set home to extend your living/storage area if required.

The block is fully fenced with a 2 bay carport in the back yard. There is a great long term tenant in place and at this price it would be a fantastic investment.