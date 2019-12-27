10 things to do in the South Burnett this weekend

EXPLORE: The horse-drawn carriages at the Bunya Mountains are a unique attraction in the South Burnett. (PHOTO: Jessica McGrath)

LOOKING for something to do this weekend or while you are travelling through the South Burnett?

Or perhaps you've just moved to town and don't know where to start exploring the region.

We've got you covered.

1. Drive to the Bunyas

Enjoy the scenery along the Great Bunya Drive and visit the Bunya Mountains for a day or two.

Explore the tracks of the various bushwalks and lookouts, spotting Bunya nuts or one of the resident wallabies in the area. Picturesque picnic areas are the ideal location for lunch and perfect for relaxing.

There are plenty of accommodation options including a camping area. If you're staying the night, grab a torch and go spotlighting and make time to explore the little town and stores on top of the Bunya Mountains.

2. Bjelke-Petersen Dam outing

Go for a family day outing to the Bjelke-Petersen Dam to explore, swim, fish or to relax.

Just a short drive from Murgon, it is a popular area for picnics, recreational freshwater fishing, birdwatching, boating and camping. The area is well equipped with picnic areas, barbecues, a general store, boat ramp and a caravan park. Koalas, kangaroos and swans have often been spotted in the region and the dam is stocked with Golden Perch and Bass.

3. Go bowling

Kingaroy Tenpin Bowl will be open for kids and families to show off how many strikes they can get.

The tenpin bowling alley, along the Bunya Highway, will be open Wednesday to Sunday. For more details phone 41624544.

4. Take a bike ride on the Rail Trail

Grab your bike or your running shoes and travel along part of the South Burnett Rail Trail.

The track follows the route of the former railway line and is a perfect track for riders of any skill level or age. Walk, cycle or run with ease along the 44 kilometres of sealed track from Murgon to Kingaroy.

Experienced riders can tackle the entire trail from either direction or other riders can pick a short section starting at any of the towns. Dogs on leads are also welcome along the trail.

5. Go out to the cinemas

Grab your family or friends and head to the cinemas to see the latest flicks.

Kingaroy Cinema on Short St will be open from Wednesday to Sunday.

Ticket prices range from $8 for kids, $10 for students and concessions and $12 for adults.

6. Head to the local pool

Grab your towel and friends and family and head to your closest public pool to cool off.

South Burnett pools are open every day. They are located in Nanango, Blackbutt, Kingaroy, Murgon, Proston and Wondai.

7. Picnic at Fick's Crossing

Fick's Crossing is a waterhole about five kilometres south of Murgon.

Have a picnic with your family in one of the picnic areas along the banks of Barambah Creek. Fick's is best accessed by kayak, and is often a popular spot for local anglers, being a great location for fish such as bass, yellowbelly and silver perch.

8. Wooroolin Wetlands

Explore one of the two walking trails or the bird hide along the Wooroolin Wetlands.

Now classified as a palustrine wetland, a non-tidal, inland, seasonally flooded vegetated swamp, it is a haven for bird watchers and naturalists.

The walking trails are only accessible during dry periods and can be accessed from the Wooroolin Sports Ground.

More than 25 different species of birds have been sighted along the wetlands, including nankeen kestrels, striated pardalotes and golden-heated cisticola.

9. Go camping

Grab your friends and family and escape for a weekend in the bush.

The South Burnett offers many camping opportunities including camping spots at the Bunya Mountains, Boondooma Homestead, Boondooma Dam and Bjelke Petersen Dam.

There is also various free camping spots in the South Burnett.

Check ahead of your trip to see what facilities are available at the camping site and if they cater to tents and caravans.

10. Mulanah Gardens

A fancy Sunday lunch among the gardens is a must if you stay in the South Burnett.

Mulanah Gardens' Sunday Coffee Shop is open from 9am-4pm on Sundays.

It is the perfect tranquil escape for locals and tourists with views of the Bunya Mountains and the perfectly-kept gardens outside of Kingaroy.

Mulanah Gardens is located at 736 Deep Creek Rd, Benair and bookings can be made on 4164 3142.