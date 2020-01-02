10 things to do this weekend

Golden Guitar winner Tom Curtain will be bringing his tour to Kumbia.

Golden Guitar winner Tom Curtain will be bringing his tour to Kumbia.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend or while you are travelling through the South Burnett?

We've got you covered:

1. Tom Curtain Show

Country music star Tom Curtain, known for his natural horsemanship and work with dogs, is coming to the South Burnett for his We're Still Here tour.

He is well known for playing his guitar while singing from the back of his horse.

Tom Curtain's first single, We're Still Here, off his forthcoming album, is a testament to the resilience of the communities who have been affected by floods, drought and fire.

The aim of the tour is to support rural and regional communities by bringing much needed entertainment to towns and regions that often miss-out.

Tom Curtain's Speak Up tour will play in Kumbia on Friday, January 3 from 6pm at Kumbia Race Track.

2. Bethany Cottages

Walk in the footsteps of former Queensland Premier Sir Joh Bjelke Petersen and his beloved wife Lady Flo and stay in one of the guest cottages on Bethany farm.

The farm is now run by Sir Joh's son John Bjelke-Petersen and his wife Karyn. John leads tours of the property, followed by tea and Lady Flo's famous pumpkin scones.

The cottages are set on a hill with views of the Kingaroy township and the Bunya Mountains. For more information call 0427 143 117.

3. Ration Shed Museum

Visit the Ration Shed Museum to come and see and experience what life was like for the people of Cherbourg who lived under the Aboriginal Protection Act during the 20th Century.

Visitors can meet Cherbourg elders and hear their stories, view artwork and explore the many aspects of the Aboriginal culture. For more information or bookings call (07) 4169 5753.

4. Race around the track

South Burnett Kart Hire is a guaranteed fun day out for all ages. Prices start at $14 for a lap of 10 minutes around the racetrack.

There are no age requirements, rather a height requirement to reach the brakes. A child can ride with an adult in a double cart for 10 or 15 minute laps.

The track will be open everyday over the Easter school break, but will be closed on Good Friday. It will be open weekdays from midday and the weekends from 10am.

The Kart Hire is at 13838 D'Aguilar Highway in Nanango, across from the Big Bucket. For more details call 4171 0040.

5. Kingaroy Heritage Museum

Explore the displays which show the history of the Kingaroy region through informative displays and a large collection of photos.

Kingaroy Heritage Museum is open from 9am to 4pm on Monday to Fridays and 9am to 1pm on weekends. The museum is located at 126 Haly St, Kingaroy.

6. Goomeri Bakery

Another must-stop in the South Burnett is the Goomeri Bakery.

This little bakery in the town of Goomeri is very popular with locals and visitors alike.

Serving up gourmet pies, sausage rolls, croissants, and many sweets, the bakery has many people telling their friends and family to stop by at this foodie's destination.

7. Barambah Pottery

Come and see the creations of some of Cherbourg's most talented artists.

The Barambah Pottery group is an initiative of the Ration Shed Museum which re-established ceramic art creations in Cherbourg.

Most of the works produced at the Barambah Pottery art studio next door to the Ration Shed is decorated with traditional Indigenous designs and motifs, and some were made specifically for social clubs and organisations in the South Burnett.

The Indigenous town had been famous for the pottery created between 1969 to 1987.

8. Spot a planet or star

The South Burnett has some of the clearest skies in Queensland for stargazing.

The observatory also runs both day and night shows, and night show prices start at $35 for adults and $15 for children.

For more information about the Kingaroy Observatory or bookings, phone 41646194.

9. Browse through the Art Gallery

Be sure to drop into the Kingaroy Regional Art Gallery or the Wondai Regional Art Gallery to see their latest exhibitions.

Both galleries rotate between exhibitions by visiting artists and South Burnett artists.

Kingaroy Regional Art Gallery is located at 128 Haly St, Kingaroy and is open 10am to 4pm on weekdays, and is open from 10am to 2pm on weekends.

Wondai Regional Art Gallery is open from 10am to 4pm everyday and is located at 40 Haly St, Wondai.

10. Op shops

Grab a bargain at one of the many op shops or antique shops throughout the South Burnett.

There are op shops in almost every town, providing a vast number of opportunities to find a new favourite shirt, dress or belt.