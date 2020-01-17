10 Things to do this weekend

SAFER TOWNS: David Black, Danita Potter, John Box, Peter McLennan, Mei-lin Dean, Suzette Dakin and Chris Box help spread awareness of CPR and how to use AEDs at the Kingaroy Shoppingworld on Saturday, December 21.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend or while you’re travelling through the South Burnett? Then we’ve got you covered.

1. Friendship Markets

Saturday, January 18

On the third Saturday of every month you can be sure to pick up a bargain or two at the Kingaroy Friendship Markets.

They are held at the River Rd end of the Kingaroy Showgrounds on Youngman St.

The markets are open from 6.30am until noon and are jointly run by the Kingaroy Rotary Club and Kingaroy Show Society.

They feature a great range of arts, crafts, fruit and garden stalls. For more details, phone 0456 999 928.

2. RLFC reunion

Saturday, January 18

Are you a football fan? A reunion of the 1973 A-grade Premiers from the Blackbutt-Kilcoy rugby league football team will be held at the Radnor Hotel on the corner of Coulson and Hart streets in Blackbutt.

Old fans of the team are also welcome to rock up at 11.30am for a barbecue lunch.

For more details, phone 0408 630 354 or 0428 971 270.

3. Kaffene performance

Saturday, January 18

Popular entertainers Kaffene will perform at the Kingaroy RSL in Markwell St, Kingaroy.

They will play tonight from 7pm to about 11pm. For details, phone the RSL on 4162 1755.

4. CPR awareness

Sunday, January 19

The Kingaroy Local Ambulance Committee is hosting a hands-on training session outside Supa IGA on Avoca St in Kingaroy to raise awareness through the community about the use of automatic external defibrillators and basic CPR.

The hands-on training and demonstration event is free.

5. Blackbutt Bakery

All weekend

The South Burnett is home to one of the country’s best-kept bakery secrets.

Blackbutt Bakery is well known for its creative slices and pies, from the Big Mac Pie to the Beesting French Vanilla Slice and the award-winning Jack’s Rib pie.

The Blackbutt Bakery was named by carsales.com as one of the top five country pie shops worth the drive in their 2018 list.

The Blackbutt Bakery is open from 6am to 5.30pm every day at 34 Coulson St, Blackbutt.

Blackbutt Bakery pastry chef Brendon White with the bakery's popular Beesting French Vanilla Slice.

6. Local library fun

All weekend

Spend a quiet afternoon at the South Burnett library finding your favourite book.

Throughout the school holidays, each library will be hosting fun, interactive sessions full of games and crafts for children.

For more information and times, check the South Burnett Libraries Facebook page.

7. 1950s diner experience

All weekend

Kingaroy is home to a 1950s and ’60s American-themed diner and restaurant, Mel’s Diner.

With the iconic booths, memorabilia, jukebox machine and black and white check floors, this restaurant is a guaranteed step back in time.

Mel’s Diner is located at 2/30 Alford St and is open every day.

Harry the Hound Dog (Riley Atwell), Mel Doevendans and Frankie the French Fries (Monique Atwell) celebrate Mel's Diner's first birthday.

8. Boat Mountain National Park

All weekend

Whether you enjoy the views, the walk or the wildlife along the way, Boat Mountain Conservation Park is a popular spot for everyone.

The distinctive flat-top ridge of Boat Mountain, shaped like an upturned boat, is found northeast of Murgon.

Featuring four walking tracks of varying distances, bushwalkers might even spot some of the 60 bird species in the area, wallabies or echidnas.

Walking trails do include stairs but a relatively easy walk to Daniel’s Lookout boasts views at the peak of Boat Mountain.

9. Energy Centre

All weekend

Learn about the people and energy technology that have powered the South Burnett.

The South Burnett Energy Centre’s visually exciting displays are located in a building formerly owned by Tarong Coal.

They incorporate several time lines, visual displays and original engines that supplied energy to Nanango for the first time in 1933.

The South Burnett Energy Centre is located on Henry St in Nanango.

10. Head to a country pub

All weekend

The South Burnett is filled with iconic country pubs, each offering something different.

Drop by for a drink, pub meal or some live music at one of the many pubs throughout the South Burnett.