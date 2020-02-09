100+ Photos: Natives resit Hornet sting

As the rain fell over Jack O'Chin Oval it was the Brisbane Natives taking on the home side Cherbourg Coastal Connection in the women's grand final.

Right from the kick off the intensity was high with some huge hits from both sides.

The Brisbane Natives five-eigth Nadana Clark was the first try scorer when some impressive footwork got her over the line.

Candice Clark was the Native's conversion kicker and added another two points.

The pressure was on Cherbourg early with repeat sets going the way of the Natives before the Cherbourg winger Abbey Templmen took an intercept, ran half the field and scored under the posts.

The scores were level six a piece before some quick hands from the Natives halves had them cross again with 6 minutes on the clock.

The Natives prop Candice Clark was having an outstanding kicking game and with three minutes left managed to find herself a try taking the final score to 16-6 in favours of the Brisbane Natives.