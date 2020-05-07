Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
About 100 schools had no telephone lines for three hours today after a Telstra network issue.
About 100 schools had no telephone lines for three hours today after a Telstra network issue.
News

100 schools affected as Telstra phone network knocked out

by Judith Kerr
7th May 2020 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT 100 schools across the southeast and Logan had no telephone lines for three hours today after a Telstra network issue.

Telstra said the problem affected schools that used Telstra's IP Telephony service, which is a voice over internet phone system.

The system has played a major role in schools where students across the southeast have been logging on to lessons from home during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Telstra said the platform that supports the phone system went down early this morning and was caused by a DNS or network issue.

"Around 100 schools logged a fault, and were impacted for about three hours," Telstra said.

Services were restored at after midday and the telco apologised to all involved.

Originally published as 100 schools affected as Telstra phone network knocked out

phones schools telstra

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Punters thirsty for Burnett pubs to open

        premium_icon Punters thirsty for Burnett pubs to open

        Business “They’ll be away from the action”: Pub managers share concerns leading up to potential opening.

        Additional support for businesses affected by coronavirus is here

        premium_icon Additional support for businesses affected by coronavirus is...

        News Is your business struggling? Additional government funding is here to help.

        Councillors launch quirky project to lift spirits

        premium_icon Councillors launch quirky project to lift spirits

        News Have you noticed the colour yellow splashed across town? Here’s why.

        Woman allegedly rams cop car, narrowly misses officer

        premium_icon Woman allegedly rams cop car, narrowly misses officer

        Crime Police track the movements of three alleged car thieves more than 200km from Hervey...