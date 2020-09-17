100-year-old man beats COVID

In some welcome good news, health authorities have announced a 100-year-old Victorian man has beat coronavirus – believed to be the oldest survivor.

A 100-year-old man has been discharged from hospital in Victoria after beating COVID-19.

Roy spent six weeks in St Vincent's Private Hospital Melbourne in Fitzroy fighting the coronavirus before he walked out the door on Monday.

His granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth, shared the news to Facebook noting that while he is old, he matters to his loved ones.

"That was a very long 42 days, but he finally had two negative test results," she wrote.

"I'm almost certain he is Australia's oldest surviving case to date. Yet to be confirmed.

"To everyone who has been regularly checking in to see how my grandfather is thank you."

Roy. Picture: Facebook/Lauren Elizabeth

She thanked the "incredible" and "spectacular" staff for putting their own lives on the line.

"Not to mention the lives of your own families every day to protect and care for people like my grandfather. Thank you so, so much," she said.

"He may be old, but he still matters to us.

"I ask all those people out there focusing purely on the political side of this situation or whinging because the lockdown has gone on for too long to please understand.

"What matters at the end of the day is protecting lives. All lives matter young and old.

"We can't get back the lives we have lost to this virus, but we can focus on protecting every other susceptible life out there."

The 100-year-old spent 42 days in hospital. Picture: Ian Currie

The happy news was also shared on the hospital's Facebook page.

"Roy said an emotional farewell to our team as he left, thankful to be fully recovered," the post reads.

"Roy's daughter Debbie describes him as 'a true battler' and looks forward to being with him in person to celebrate at Christmas.

"This certainly calls for a moment of cheer. What an amazing outcome for Roy and his family."

Health workers who cared for the centenarian also shared their best wishes.

"Roy was a delight to look after. Always cheery and loved a good chat," Bec Park wrote.

Amy Blanche said: "Was such a pleasure looking after you Roy."

St Vincent's Private Hospital chief executive Janine Loader told 3AW on Thursday Roy had unfortunately contracted the disease while in a Victorian aged care facility and the hospital has cared for "about 59 residents" over the past eight weeks.

"He came to us about six weeks ago and has made a beautiful recovery," she said.

"And he walked out."

Ms Loader said staff had done an "amazing job" at adapting to the requirements of long-term care amid the pandemic, given "private hospitals are predominantly surgical hospitals".

The hospital does not have any remaining COVID-19 positive patients or active cases in staff.

"There's certainly a smile on lots of faces in our organisation," Ms Loader said.

Vic Cornell, a 95-year-old Melbourne man, left Healesville & District Hospital on Monday with his partner Jean, 87, after a 10-week battle with COVID-19 including five weeks in isolation.

Originally published as 100-year-old Melbourne man beats COVID