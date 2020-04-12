Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

1000 to go into quarantine as hospitals close in Tasmania

by Natalie Brown
12th Apr 2020 4:27 PM

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has announced the North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital in Burnie will close because of the state's COVID-19 outbreak.

All staff and their households - which is more than 1000 people - will go into quarantine. They'll be required to quarantine for 14 days, from their last shift.

The hospitals will be closed for a "super clean".

"We're sorry that we've needed to do this but at the end of the day we need to get on top of this," Mr Gutwein said this afternoon.

"We need to ensure that we can crush this virus at its source and with this outbreak we need to take these steps."

Patients currently in the North West Regional Hospital will be transferred to the community hospital, and only transferred out of the north-west region if absolutely necessary.

There are no patients at the hospital currently in the ICU.

Recently discharged patients will also be required to self-isolate.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks quarantine tasmania

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wayne’s World egg-cites residents with huge giveaway

        premium_icon Wayne’s World egg-cites residents with huge giveaway

        Community Business hopes to spark some cheer by giving away its entire Easter egg stock.

        Wayne’s World Easter giveaway to support communities

        premium_icon Wayne’s World Easter giveaway to support communities

        News Wayne’s World Kingaroy is having a huge Easter giveaway to support communities that...

        Requirements for eldery drivers change amid COVID-19

        premium_icon Requirements for eldery drivers change amid COVID-19

        News Elderly residents urged to stay at home as MP states new laws for drivers over...

        Darling Downs Health to receive $130M in extra funding

        premium_icon Darling Downs Health to receive $130M in extra funding

        Health In the fight against coronavirus, additional funds will help DDH staff on front...