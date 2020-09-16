1000 submissions reviewed for new Coast cycleway bid

A snapshot of the proposed Maroochydore to Mooloolaba stage 6 proposed plans which were scrapped in August.

A snapshot of the proposed Maroochydore to Mooloolaba stage 6 proposed plans which were scrapped in August.

More than 1000 submissions are being reviewed as the State Government works to create new options for a cycleway and transport project for one of the region's most popular coastal strips.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads scrapped its proposal for the Alexandra Headland section of its Maroochydore to Mooloolaba Cycleway in August following community backlash.

The Beach Matters Group will hold a public meeting this week for community groups to help collect information from beach users about what they want to see in the revised plans.

Founder Rachael Bermingham said it was important the department took community feedback seriously, after it failed to do so in its initial proposal.

"This is an opportunity for groups to say what they believe is necessary and how the beachfront should look and function going forward," she said.

Rachael Bermingham with protesters at Alexandra Headland Beach to oppose the M2M cycleway. Photo: Eden Boyd

"We need to make sure there is easy access to the beaches, without taking away that beach culture we've cherished for many generations."

A department spokesman confirmed they were reviewing 1150 pieces of feedback that were received during the 12-week consultation period from earlier this year to help inform options for a community-focused design.

"We understand the community have a high level of interest in the Mooloolaba to Maroochydore (M2M) cycleway," he said.

"(Transport Minister Mark Bailey has) directed TMR to review the proposed option and work collaboratively with the community on a revised community-focused design."

The spokesman said they were working with Sunshine Coast Council to identify the next steps to address social, environmental and infrastructure planning considerations and to identify the best approach for more community consultation.

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey.

"Further community consultation activities for the M2M cycleway project will start when a mutual agreement with council has been reached on how best to engage and seek feedback from key stakeholders and the community on the future use of this area," he said.

"We intend to engage further with the community and will continue to provide updates as the project progresses."

Ms Bermingham said the upcoming meetings would help identify the wants and needs of all beach users, from walkers to surfers and cyclists, ahead of the department's extended consultation.

She said they were asking for groups from Maroochydore to Wurtulla to have their say on the future of the coastal strip.

"This isn't just about stage six of the cycleway now … we're incorporating views and feedback on that whole corridor, which is a significant area," Ms Bermingham said.

"This is a chance for everyone to be involved and help create something we can really be proud of."

More information about the Beach Matters Group's feedback sessions is available here.