‘100mm on Christmas Day’: Areas set for big festive rain

Central Queensland is set to cop a drenching over Christmas with more than 100mm of rain expected to fall in parts of the region.

The festive forecast comes as parts of north-west Queensland experienced flash flooding, with slow-moving storm systems dropping more than 100mm on Monday and Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a trough currently sitting over the Northern Territory will cross the Queensland, with falls of up to 50mm expected for Camooweal, which earlier this week recorded falls of 120.4mm, nearly twice its December rainfall average of 62.7mm.

Katrina Dare from May Downs Station reported their normally bone-dry creek transformed into a flowing sea of brown. Photo Supplied Facebook Katrina Dare

Mount Isa has also experienced its wettest December on record, with 127.4mm falling at the Mount Isa mine in the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday morning.

Katrina Dare from May Downs Station near Mount Isa reported on Tuesday they had received 109mm on Monday night.

The trough will then continue to travel east to the Central Highlands and Coalfields, with Sky News Weather Channel's Chief Meteorologist Tom Saunders predicting 100mm in isolated falls on Christmas Day.

"We're looking at more heavy falls for the central inland of Queensland on Christmas Eve, which will see the heaviest hitting just west of Emerald and Clermont and also around the Gulf of Carpentaria," Mr Saunders told The Courier-Mail.

"Christmas Day, the whole weather system shifts towards the east, which means heavy rain around the Capricornia, the central coast towards the Central Highlands."

"There is the chance of flash flooding possible to have some isolated totals in excess of 100mm on Christmas Day through some central parts of Queensland."

The cooler system will also deliver a slight drop in temperatures across the state, with Brisbane set for a maximum of 27C, Gold Coast a maximum of 26C and the Sunshine Coast a maximum of 25C all on Christmas Day.

CHRISTMAS DAY TEMPERATURES

BRISBANE: 21C/27C

GOLD COAST: 20C/26C

SUNSHINE COAST: 20C/25C

GATTON: 19C/28C

EMERALD: 20C/25C

MACKAY: 23C/31C

MT ISA: 20C/34C

CAIRNS: 25C/33C

Originally published as '100mm on Christmas Day': Areas set for big festive falls