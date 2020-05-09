Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thieves stole around $10,000 of property from a residence on the Cunnamulla Hospital grounds last month.
Thieves stole around $10,000 of property from a residence on the Cunnamulla Hospital grounds last month.
News

$10k of property stolen from southwest hospital grounds

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
9th May 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES are appealing for assistance after the burglary of a residence on the Cunnamulla Hospital grounds last month.

Around midnight on April 20, thieves broke into a staff member’s home while they were working and stole around $10,000 worth of their possessions.

They include a mini drone similar to the one pictured and a watch, also similar in appearance to the one pictured, a laptop, phones, speakers and a set of headphones.

Detectives believe those responsible may have travelled to one of the surrounding communities, which include Charleville, St George, Toowoomba and Roma.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000793631 within the online suspicious activity form.

Thieves stole around $10,000 of property.
Thieves stole around $10,000 of property.

Thieves stole around $10,000 of property.
Thieves stole around $10,000 of property.

Thieves stole around $10,000 of property.
Thieves stole around $10,000 of property.

Thieves stole around $10,000 of property.
Thieves stole around $10,000 of property.
Charleville Western Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family war medals uncovered years after peace declared

        premium_icon Family war medals uncovered years after peace declared

        Life LOOKING BACK: Dennien family of Murgon reflect on war years after seeking out heirloom.

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        COW V CAR: Three rushed to hospital

        premium_icon COW V CAR: Three rushed to hospital

        News Three people were rushed to hospital after a crash last night.

        FLASHBACK: South Burnett product captains QLD in 1975

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: South Burnett product captains QLD in 1975

        Rugby League After growing up in Blackbutt, this South Burnett rugby league player went on to...