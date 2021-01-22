11 South Burnett rugby league players selected for Wide Bay

Following in the footsteps of NRL players like Gavin Cooper, Matt Ballin and Willie Tonga, 11 South Burnett footballers have been selected for the Wide Bay Bulls.

Players went through a gruelling selection process, attending trials and multiple training sessions at Maryborough, Murgon and Bundaberg.

Joe Meikle (Murgon Mustangs) Jayden Teues-Smallwood (Nanango Stags) Jamahl- Turner-Smallwood (Nanango Stags) Tyrell Hopkins (Nanango Stags) Chill Pigeon (Murgon Mustangs) Kevin Georgetown (Murgon Mustangs) and Fletch Prendergast (Murgon Mustangs) have all been selected in the Cyril Cup U16s squad.

They will play a series of games in the coming weeks against the Central Queensland Capras, Sunshine Coast Falcons and the South West Queensland Mustangs.

Lachlan Zelinski (Murgon Mustangs) Matthew Springate (Nanango Stags) Cody Gale (Kingaroy Red Ants) Chris Kerkow (Murgon Mustangs) have been selected in the Mal Meninga U18s Wide Bay 30 man squad.

President of South Burnett Rugby League Scott Prendergast said it’s a massive achievement for such a small region to have so many players make Wide Bay squads.

“It’s a big deal, they’ve worked hard to get to where they are and to get seven in that squad considering the size of the South Burnett is huge not only for the boys but for the people involved in rugby league in the region who have given up time over the years to train these fellas,” Prendergast said

“QRL has introduced a new concept in 2021 to increase exposure to high levels of rugby league for Wide Bay youths as we don’t have a Intrust Super Cup side above us.

“Players have gone through fitness testing as well as state of mind lessons to provide a holistic approach to rugby league, the issues surrounding it and the pressures of representative football.”

