$11M building projects announced for Murgon State High School

WORK will soon kick-off on a number of infrastructure projects at Murgon State High School. With a total of $12.6 million being invested by the Queensland Government, students and teachers will soon enjoy a brand new administration block and multipurpose hall.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Education, early planning and design is currently underway for the $6.6 million multipurpose hall. The hall will feature a multipurpose court, stage, back of house facilities for school performances and presentation, foyer, ticket box, amenities, storage, a kinesiology classroom and a staff preparation area.

The new hall is expected to be ready as early as mid-2021.

According to Murgon State High School Principal, Simon Cotton, the hall will provide a much need undercover space for school parades, sports, and ‘support theatre and music productions through the installation of stage, lighting and sound rigs.’

Mr Cotton said the school will encourage community use of these facilities.

Concept image for new $6.6 million multipurpose hall. Image: Facebook/Murgon State High School.

Work will begin shortly on the brand new $5.5 million administration building. Mr Cotton said the building ‘will allow for the facilitation of finance, administration, leadership, parent meeting spaces and a student sickbay.’

The design will incorporate student and visitor waiting areas, corporate services offices, offices for staff and visiting specialists, two casualty rooms, two meeting rooms, a multipurpose/interview room, staffroom, storage, amenities, outdoor staff area, covered entry, and a carpark.

The new administration building is also expected to be completed in mid-2021.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said an additional investment of $550,000 is also going towards refurbishing the existing administration building, which will become a Student Wellbeing Hub.

“It’s fantastic to see so many state-of-the-art projects happening at Murgon State High,”

Education Minister Grace Grace said.

“The new hall in particular will be a game changer for the school community and the wider community.”

Ms Grace said these projects are also supporting local construction jobs, which will help to support the Murgon community as Queensland’s economy recovers from COVID-19.