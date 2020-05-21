12 injured as car ploughs into hijab shop

A car ploughed into Hijab House at Greenacre in Sydney on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Facebook

WARNING: Distressing

Twelve people including a driver have been injured after a car ploughed into a shop in Sydney's southwest.

Multiple NSW Ambulance crews were called to "reports of a car through a shop front" at Greenacre just before 3.10pm on Thursday, a spokesman told news.com.au.

The shop is Hijab House on Waterloo Rd.

The ambulance spokesman said the specialist medical team was also onsite helping to assess and treat 12 patients however no one appeared to be in a critical condition.

NSW Police said: "A Subaru SUV crashed into a vehicle stopped at the traffic lights before continuing into a nearby shop."

The crash at Greenacre. Picture: Twitter/@mina_ysf

"The male driver and 11 pedestrians have been injured," the force said in a statement.

"They are currently being treated at the scene; however, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

Vision circulating on social media shows car horns blaring and at least one vehicle doing a burnout before the SUV accelerates into the shop.

In photographs of the aftermath, glass panes are smashed and the black car is inside the shop with clothing racks pulled out onto the street.

#BREAKING: Distressing footage of a car slamming into #HijabHouse days before Eid in Greenacre NSW. Numerous girls injured. pic.twitter.com/r8KjUfgCTG — Rayane Tamer (@rayane_tamer) May 21, 2020

Boronia Rd is closed between Waterloo Rd and Noble Ave due to the crash and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

GREENACRE: Boronia Rd is closed btwn Waterloo Rd and Noble Ave due to a car crash. Avoid the area. Traffic is heavy. — Live Traffic Sydney (@LiveTrafficSyd) May 21, 2020

