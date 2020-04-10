Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland recorded 13 more cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the state’s total number to 964.
Queensland recorded 13 more cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the state’s total number to 964.
Health

13 new cases amid Easter plea

by Hayden Johnson
10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

QUEENSLAND has recorded 13 more cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the state's total number to 964.

Health Minister Steven Miles praised the work of residents by remaining at home and limiting the spread rate to 1.5 per cent.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

"All of the sacrifices we are making are working," he said.

It comes as the Government continues to plead with Queenslanders to stay within their own suburbs and forget any plan of non-essential travel this Easter.

As at midnight Queensland Police had issued 289 fines to people breaching the public health laws.

"Don't be one of those people," Mr Miles said.

"We are all doing this for each other."

 

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as 13 new cases amid Easter plea

coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kingaroy Macca’s to serve up McDelivery to locals

        premium_icon Kingaroy Macca’s to serve up McDelivery to locals

        Food & Entertainment For the first time in history, Kingaroy McDonald’s has teamed up with Menulog to roll out home deliveries to locals.

        New initiative aims to help region’s businesses adapt

        premium_icon New initiative aims to help region’s businesses adapt

        Council News Information videos to arm businesses owners with knowledge they need to diversify...

        Kids hop to it to prepare for Easter bunny’s arrival

        premium_icon Kids hop to it to prepare for Easter bunny’s arrival

        Life Easter Bunny granted clearance to embark on his eggcellent mission.

        UPDATE: 60 hay bales on fire, crews battle to extinguish

        premium_icon UPDATE: 60 hay bales on fire, crews battle to extinguish

        Breaking QFES attends backyard blaze where dozens of hay bales are on fire.