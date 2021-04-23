THIRTEEN new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Howard Springs quarantine facility overnight, all of which are repatriated Australians who arrived in Darwin from India.

The announcement was made by Health Minister Natasha Fyles at a press conference this morning.

She said one of the 13 arrivals who recently tested positive to COVID had to be taken to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment.

The NT now has 38 active cases of COVID-19 from repatriated Australians.

NT health minister Natasha Fyles warned more cases from returned travellers would be confirmed in coming days.

Flights from India scheduled for May would be pushed back to June, and a 30 per cent reduction in capacity was yesterday announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

But Ms Fyles said there was no need to cancel repatriation from the subcontinent entirely.

"I think that we need to balance it with our obligation that these are people that are eligible to come to Australia," Ms Fyles said.

"They're vulnerable, they've been caught up in a situation," she said.

sarah.matthews1@news.com.au

Originally published as 13 new COVID cases from India diagnosed in Howard Springs