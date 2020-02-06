Menu
Vice president Steve Copas with treasurer Danielle Maudsley and groundskeeper Mick North ready for the weekends Soccer Sevens competition. (Picture: Tristan Evert).
Soccer

$148,000 clubhouse upgrade about to get a workout

Tristan Evert
6th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
THE Kingaroy Senior Football Club has finished construction on two new dressing rooms ahead of this weekend's Soccer Sevens tournament.

With over 40 teams from around the state descending on the Kingaroy Football Fields this weekend, club treasurer Danielle Maudsley said the club are very excited.

"A lot of work goes into making this weekend a great tournament," Maudsley said.

"Teams come from all over Queensland to compete in the round robin seven a side format,"
she said.

"It has worked out perfectly to have the new change rooms open and ready to go ahead of this weekend's carnival."

BRAND NEW: Dressing rooms at the Kingaroy Senior Football Club as part of a new $148,000 upgrade. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
The club received a $100,000 grant last year and with $48,000 of their own money built a completeley new block with two change rooms equipped with showers and toilets.

Mick North, who calls the club his second home, said the club has been very fortunate with grant money in the past.

"We always apply for grants and have been very successful allowing us to get new flood lights last year and now two brand new dressing rooms," North said.

"All of the materials for the development were locally sourced and the construction was all done by local builders.

"We are really looking forward to using the new rooms this weekend for the Soccer Sevens."

 

BIG UPGRADE: The showers at the Kingaroy Senior Soccer Club as part of a new $148,000 upgrade. (Picture: Tristan Evert).
Now in its 36th year, the Kingaroy Soccer Sevens has become one of the state's premier pre-season events that attracts all levels of players.

North has seen the event grow from its origin and said it's a great competition.

"Last year we had a team from the Gold Coast play for their first time and they enjoyed it so much they are bringing another team with them this year," North said.

"It is a competitive tournament that is played at a very high standard.

"It's a great event for the region and a good opportunity for some of our local clubs to play against new teams."

The South Burnett Soccer Sevens will kick off on Saturday at the Kingaroy Senior Football club and will feature two days of competition.

