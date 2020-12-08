$1.4m water pipeline project now in state’s hands

Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative Chair Stephen Robertson and Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan discuss the $1.4 million funding boost for a business case to ensure water security in the region. Copyright, NCA.

THE Lockyer Valley is one step closer to seeing a new water pipeline after the council endorsed the Water for Lockyer business case.

At a special meeting on Friday, the Lockyer Valley Regional Council discussed the findings from the 12-month long study and endorsed the business case for a 297 kilometre pipeline that would distribute additional water around the Lockyer Valley.

The year-long study by Jacobs Australia Group cost $1.4 million to produce to deliver the plan to the state department responsible for the project’s funding.

Mayor Tanya Milligan was excited to see the important phase of the project completed and said that the business case will now be submitted to the Queensland Government for its consideration and financial commitment.

“The intent is for the Government to consider the Business Case over the Christmas period,” Mayor Milligan said.

The council hopes to receive feedback from the Queensland Government in the new year so the Water Collaborative can hold a stakeholder meeting in February.

The proposed $200 million scheme will require the recommissioning of the purified water plant at Bundamba and overarches 34,000 megalitres of demand for new water from 150 customers.

The scheme will include 10 pump stations and up to 10 megawatts of solar energy, which will help lower the ongoing operational cost of pumping water.

Stephen Robertson, Chairperson of the Lockyer Valley & Somerset Water Collaborative welcomed the endorsement by council and said it was an important step in the process.

He said he hoped to present the case to the Queensland government in the very near future.

Cr Milligan acknowledged the invaluable contribution of members of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative and commended the commitment of the council’s staff in bringing the project this far.