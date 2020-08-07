15 most expensive items on auction from the Bjelke estate

OVER 800 items are looking for new ownership as everything from the Bjelke-Petersen estate in Kingaroy is currently under the hammer.

From desks, to paintings and everything in-between, I have narrowed down the top 15 items currently with the highest bids.

1. 1982 Jaguar Sovereign - Current bid $6,700

The 8 Cylinder 4.2 litre three speed automatic comes with a Certificate of Provenance signed by John Bjelke-Petersen, son of Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen and Lady Florence Bjelke-Petersen.

The Swimmers 1984. (Picture: Lloyds Auctions)

2. The Swimmers - Current bid $4,900

The original oil painting was given to Joh Bjelke-Petersen on the Opening of the MWP Building in 1984.

The painting was painted by Pro Hart who was considered the father of Australian outback painting.

3. 1969 Hand Signed Post Moon Landing World Tour Luncheon Schedule - Current bid $3,644

The schedule was signed by Buzz Aldren, Neil Armstrong, Gough Whitlam, John Gorton, Mollie Askin, Florence and Johannes Bjelke-Petersen and more.

The schedule was from the official dinner held in Sydney, hosted by the Commonwealth Government of Australia to commemorate the historic landing of the first humans to land on the moon.

READ MORE:

Iconic Bjelke-Petersen estate for auction

Meet the next gen of South Burnett health professionals

4. Bronze Horse and Rider on Marble Base - Current bid $3,100

The Bronze Horse and Rider was presented to Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen by Baron Hilton of the Hilton Hotel Chain.

The piece was sculpted by Isidore Bonheur, one of the most distinguished French animal sculptors in the 19th century.

London Sterling Silver Platter. (Picture: Lloyds Auction)

5. London Sterling Silver Platter - Current bid $3,050

The silver platter was presented to Joh Bjelke-Petersen by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip commentating the Commonwealth Games in 1982.

The platter has 'Hon J. Bjelke-Petersen, Premiere of Queensland, Commonwealth Games 1982 From Elizabeth R Philip' inscribed.

6. Johannes Bjelke-Petersen, 1981 oil painting - Current bid $2,650

Title Johannes Bjelke-Petersen, this piece was painted by William Dargie who was a renowned Australian portrait artists.

He won the Archibald Prize, Australia's premier award for portrait artists on eight separate occasions.

7. Hand Signed Post Moon Landing World Tour Luncheon Schedule - Current bid $2,300

Another piece from the official dinner held in Sydney, hosted by the Commonwealth Government of Australia to commemorate the historic landing of the first humans to land on the moon.

This piece is hand signed by Nell Armstrong and Michael Collins.

Joh Bjelke-Petersen personal brief case. (Picture: Lloyds Auctions)

8. Joh Bjelke-Petersen Leather Briefcase - Current bid $2,100

Original Leather Briefcase Owned By Joh Bjelke-Petersen, with Ansett Australia Airline Bag Tags Still Attached.

9. Joh Bjelke-Petersen's Desk - Current bid $1,700

The large solid wooden desk was used by Bjelke-Petersen throughout his career.

It features four drawers on either side and a large tray under the desktop.

10. Large Vintage Persian Wool and Silk Rug - Current bid $1,550

The Persian carpet was presented to Bjelke-Petersen in 1975 by the Shan of Iran.

It was understood the Shah was looking to purchase a dwelling in Australia. He made inquiries and learned that he would be welcome to come to Queensland.

They met in Cairns to further discuss the matter.

As a result of this visit and the warm welcome he received he presented Sir Joh with this Persian carpet that is now offered for Auction.

Joh Bjelke-Petersen’s German clock. (Picture: Lloyds Auction)

11. Alfred Dunhill Art Deco World Clock - Current bid $1,400

The clock was created by Kienzle, which is the oldest watch making company in Germany.

12. Full set of Brass and Wood Chess Playing Pieces - Current bid $1,250

13. Joh Bjelke-Petersen Hand Signed 1987 Print - Current bid - $1,050

14. George Jensen Sterling Silver Centrepiece Bowl - Current bid - $1,050

Art Nouveau sterling silver Georg Jensen footed bowl raised on an open stem of berries, leaves and scrolls, design by Johan Rohde circa 1916.

It was gifted to Bjelke-Petersen by the Cabinet on the opening of the executive building in 1971.

15. Lalique Crystal Paris Footed Bowl - Current bid $810

The bowl features birds with leaves sculpted on the outside of the crystal bowl, on a square footed base.

If you are interested in owning a piece of history the auction is open for bidding online now at www.lloydsauctions.com.au