Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 15-year-old is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in Darwin overnight
A 15-year-old is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in Darwin overnight
Crime

15-year-old in custody over alleged stabbing death

by JUDITH AISTHORPE and WILL ZWAR
19th May 2020 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 15-year-old boy is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in the Bagot Community in Darwin overnight.

Officer in Charge of Major Crime Unit, Detective Senior Sergeant Troy Stephens said the two boys were known to each other and said others may be called upon as witnesses.

Officer in Charge of Major Crime Unit, Detective Senior Sergeant Troy Stephens will give an update on the death at the Bagot Community.

Posted by The NT News on Monday, 18 May 2020

"It's believed both persons were known to each other but the exact nature of the relationship is yet to be established," he said.

"There were a number of people present, as it is a community where a number of people live ... as to how closely involved people are or aren't, that's still to be determined."

Det Sgt Stephens said it wasn't known if the alleged offender was a member of the Bagot Community.

Earlier today police said a 15-year-old was taken to hospital overnight with a stab wound to his chest.

The teen later died in hospital.

Police said a knife was found at the scene.

Originally published as 15-year-old in custody over alleged stabbing death

court crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum slaps officer on the face outside popular pub

        premium_icon Mum slaps officer on the face outside popular pub

        News ‘I’ll f---ing knock your head out’ she said to police, before she slapped a female officer across the face.

        DESTINATION ‘SAFE’: Taste of Burnett for tourists

        premium_icon DESTINATION ‘SAFE’: Taste of Burnett for tourists

        News Why a chef reckons he has the answer for Queenslanders dreaming of their next...

        Young dad vows to get off ice to be a ‘better man’

        premium_icon Young dad vows to get off ice to be a ‘better man’

        Crime He said he had ‘woken up’ in jail but the magistrate said he was not learning his...

        Nanango Stags rugby league team of the decade

        premium_icon Nanango Stags rugby league team of the decade

        Rugby League Coaching staff and members of the Nanango Stags have put together their best 19 to...

        • 19th May 2020 4:00 PM