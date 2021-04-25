153,000 denied dental care as QLD waiting list blows out

‘Health care quagmire’ needs to be addressed: Alan Jones

Queensland's dental waiting list is continuing to balloon, with more than 153,000 people queued in February.

The staggering figure has grown from 110,075 in just five years, prompting calls for better resourcing and a partnership with the private sector.

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli claimed the waitlist was causing grief for thousands of Queenslanders.

"It's heart breaking that a waiting list that has been reduced to zero by 2015 is now at levels we've never seen before," he said.

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli.



According to data compiled by the Opposition, there were 175,002 people waiting for dental care in February this year, with 21,472 treated.

This is compared to the 140,405 people waiting and 30,330 people treated in February 2016.

But Health Minister Yvette D'Ath defended the figures, saying almost all patients on the general dental waiting list were being seen within the clinically recommended time frame, despite an ageing and growing population and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Morrison Government has stripped $8.7 million from the current National Partnership Agreement on Public Dental Services for Adults representing a reduction of around 30 per cent in annual funding compared to the 2015-16 financial year," she said.

"Public dental waiting lists are different from public hospital waiting lists - rather than waiting for a one-off procedure, the majority of people on dental lists (those waiting for general care) are waiting for routine dental check-up.

"Following treatment, the majority of patients put themselves back on the waiting list for another check-up in the future."

Opposition Health spokeswoman Ros Bates said the "solution" lies with "better resourcing and a partnership with the private sector in addition to, not as a replacement, for our strained public health system".

