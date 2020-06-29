Menu
A 15-year-old has been charged with robbery in company of violence after he was arrested this morning.
News

15yo arrested for alleged violent assault, robbery of teen

lucy rutherford
29th Jun 2020 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SNAPCHAT footage allegedly shows a teenage boy being repeatedly kicked in the head and robbed under a Coast bridge.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy at his parent’s house at Caloundra West at 9am on Monday in relation to the vicious attack.

Senior Constable Jonathan McBride said the alleged victim who was hospitalised with bruising to his head was lucky to escape more injuries.

“The attack is extremely concerning, as it has been well campaigned that one punch can kill,” he said.

The incident happened under the Aura Boulevard Bridge in Caloundra West on Saturday.

Detective-Sergeant McBride, who is the acting officer-in-charge of the Sunshine Coast child protection and investigation unit, said the alleged offender kicked another 15-year-old boy several times to the head in the unprovoked attack.

The suspect allegedly stole the victim’s shoes and wallet, while other youths allegedly watched and encouraged the attacker.

“The vision of the assault was uploaded to Snapchat by an associate of the suspect which clearly identified the offender and we executed a search warrant this morning,” Sgt McBride said.

It is believed the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The suspect has been charged with robbery in company of violence and will face Maroochydore Children’s Court on Wednesday.

Investigations are continuing in relation to the other youths.

aura bridge
The Sunshine Coast Daily

