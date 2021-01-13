$160,000 road safety upgrades announced for South Burnett

A number of trade jobs will be opening up in the South Burnett and Cherbourg as road safety upgrades kick off. File Photo.

A number of trade jobs will be opening up in the South Burnett and Cherbourg as road safety upgrades kick off. File Photo.

South Burnett and Cherbourg roads will receive a much-needed safety upgrade as part of the $1.5 billion Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O‘Brien welcomed the approval of funding for 10 road upgrade projects in Wide Bay, including the South Burnett, Cherbourg, Noosa, and Gympie, which will support 64 local jobs and improve road safety across the region.

“This new program will support jobs, construction businesses and economic growth across Wide Bay, and it will also improve road safety and bolster the resilience of our local road networks, improving access for freight, tourism and local road users,” Mr O’Brien said.



“We will work closely with the Noosa, Gympie, South Burnett and Cherbourg councils to ensure local projects get underway, supporting jobs and businesses, and helping people in Wide Bay get home sooner and safer.”

The projects that will receive funding are:

- $39,849 towards a $275,000 project upgrading and sealing several roads around Cherbourg, supporting 5 jobs. South Burnett Regional Council - $85,712 to re-seal Silverleaf Road between Barlil Road and Lancasters Road, and between Brand Road and Bradleys Road, supporting 0.1 FTE jobs.

- $455,000 for widening Rocks Road at Pie Creek, supporting 10 jobs. Noosa Council - $790,346 towards the $790,346 project costs to upgrade drainage on Sobraon Street, supporting 6.8 FTE jobs.

“Getting shovels in the ground on local construction projects is important for maintaining jobs and economic growth in Wide Bay, and every single job we support makes a huge difference in our local community as our economy recovers from the pandemic,” Mr O’Brien said.

“This funding boost from the Morrison Government is helping Councils to bring forward projects to get people into jobs and stimulate our economy,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Communities have tackled drought, bushfires and COVID-19, and our Government is supporting practical projects to create employment and business opportunities while cutting travel times, as well as making our roads and communities safer.“

In May 2020, the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government also pre-paid $1.3 billion of this year’s Financial Assistance Grant to provide untied funding for all local councils across Australia to spend on local priorities.

More information on the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program is available at investment.infrastructure.gov.au/infrastructure_investment/local-roads-community-infrastructure-program.