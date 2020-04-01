Menu
A combined $183,400 has been granted to North Burnett community groups and clubs by the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.
$183,400 windfall for region’s community groups, clubs

Erica Murree
1st Apr 2020 4:00 PM
NORTH Burnett clubs, schools and organisations have netted a combined $183,400 in the recent round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Biggenden Men’s Shed’s funding of $35,000 will allow the group to construct a storage shed.

President Neil Holmes said this would help them free up some floor space so members aren’t so cramped when working on projects.

“At present we are struggling with lack of space,” Mr Holmes said.

“Being only a small group it would have taken us almost 10 years to fundraise that sort of money.

“We may in the future be able to assist with different projects for the community.”

FUNDING BOOST: Biggenden Men's Shed president Neil Holmes is grateful for the $35,000 the club received from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.
Other recipients included Biggenden Swimming Club, which received $29,355 to construct a multipurpose shelter.

Burnett State College P&C was granted $20,000 to replace blackboards and upgrade courts.

C&K Gayndah Community Childcare Centre was granted $15,780 to construct shed.

Eidsvold Race Club Inc received $27,620 to upgrade an undercover area.

Monto & District Show Society received $35,000 to upgrade a rodeo chute facility.

Monto State School was granted $15,000 to purchase equipment and upgrade facility.

