$19 million safety upgrade for D’Aguilar Hwy

BIG BUCKS: Maranoa MP David Littleproud has pledged $15.2 million funding for a safety upgrade on the D’Aguilar Hway from Caboolture to Yarraman. (Photo: Meg Gannon)

BIG BUCKS: Maranoa MP David Littleproud has pledged $15.2 million funding for a safety upgrade on the D’Aguilar Hway from Caboolture to Yarraman. (Photo: Meg Gannon)

THE commute between Caboolture and Yarraman is set to receive a $19 million safety upgrade.

Maranoa member David Littleproud said the Federal Government would pitch in $15.2 million for the D’Aguilar Highway upgrade as part of a new $1.5 billion infrastructure package.

The stimulus is designed to provide an immediate injection into the economy and bring jobs back online to help stem the impact of the coronavirus.

Mr Littleproud said getting shovels in the ground on local construction projects was important for maintaining jobs and economic growth in the Maranoa region.

“Every single job that we support makes a huge difference in our local communities -now and as we navigate out of the pandemic,” he said.

The project will be targeting road safety improvements, including wide centre-lines, audio-tactile line-marking, shoulder widening, removing roadside hazards and safety barriers.

This project will be funded under the Targeted Road Safety Package for which the Federal Government provided $500 million.

“These types of infrastructure projects will be also particularly crucial for helping us bounce back after the COVID-19 crisis has ended by ensuring we have the safe transport connections needed for all Australians to keep moving,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The Government has already announced $500 million for local governments to support projects such as road safety improvements, maintaining community infrastructure and increasing accessibility.”

This will be a substantial funding injection for national infrastructure priorities such as the D’Aguilar Highway.

“This is part of our $100 billion, 10-year infrastructure pipeline, which is laying the foundations of a financial bridge to recovery on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis.”