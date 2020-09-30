19-year-old charged with rape of woman

A 19-year-old has been charged with two counts of rape after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in a park this morning.

A 19-year-old has been charged with two counts of rape after a 66-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in a Townsville park this morning.

Detectives charged the 19-year-old man following the alleged incident in Cranbrook this morning.

Just before 6am the woman was walking on a pathway next to the river near Victor Street when she was allegedly grabbed by a man and sexually assaulted.

The woman suffered serious facial injuries and was transported to the Townsville University Hospital for treatment.

She called triple-0 bloodied and traumatised after the alleged offender fled the scene on foot.

Police established a crime scene near the river walkway at Cranbrook.

District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Scot Warrick said the woman was walking in the park alone near the Ross River when a "large man" attacked her from behind.

"This is a horrendous thing to happen to anyone … she's been provided the best possible care," he said.

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody around 12pm and has since been charged with two counts of rape and one count of assault with intent to commit rape.

Sexual assault in Cranbrook. Scenes of Crime officers on site. Picture: Evan Morgan

Ongoing investigations have also led to the man being charged with an additional count of assault occasioning bodily harm after a 51-year-old woman was allegedly punched a number of times at a Rosslea residence around 3am today.

She sustained facial injuries as a result.

The Cranbrook man is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court tomorrow.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

