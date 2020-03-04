19 years’ nursing ‘I never know what a day will bring’

MEET Liz Somerfield, the acting clinical nurse consultant at Kingaroy Hospital.

Ms Somerfield, who has been a nurse for 19 years, said she always wanted to be a nurse and never dreamt of doing anything other than caring for people in need.

“I like to see people leave the hospital healthier and happier than when they presented to us.”

Ms Somerfield’s role means her day-to-day is very busy.

She is required to go wherever the action is.

“I could work in the emergency department, the medical surgical ward, theatre, or the clinical sterilising department.

“I never know what the day will bring,” she said.

Having progressed in her career, Ms Somerfield said she encourages other nurses to put their hand up and have a go.

“I often encourage the other nurses to try different roles and learn new skills,” Ms Somerfield said.

“Nursing really is great for career progression.”

When asked if she would encourage others to choose nursing as a career, Ms Somerfield’s answer was simple.

“I recommend nursing as a career every day.”