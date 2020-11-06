$1K bursary to support South Burnett school leavers

SOUTH Burnett Year 12 students looking to pursue further education have the chance to apply for a $1000 bursary, with a little help from Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington.

Mrs Frecklington said for many school leavers it was necessary to travel or move to major centres to access further education, and the bursary was designed to help with those costs.

“It is always a major step for our Year 12 School Leavers who must travel away for university, TAFE or other training and I wanted to continue to support them through this Bursary,” Mrs Frecklington said.

“The Bursary is worth $1000 and aims to provide financial assistance with the costs associated with moving to their place of learning, tools, the purchase of books, IT or other necessary requirements.”

“It provides me with an opportunity to show my support for young people who are passionate about furthering their skills and education, and who may not otherwise be able to afford to live away from home,” she said.

Applications are now open to Year 12 students who live within the Nanango Electorate, with applications closing at the end of January 2021.

Five applicants will be short-listed and the successful recipient will be selected by through a panel interview in early February.

To apply, please see the Guidelines and then send your application via email to nanango@parliament.qld.gov.au or mail PO Box 1158, Kingaroy QLD.

For further information call 4190 7100.



