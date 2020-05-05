$1m blown on business case for approved project

More than $1m of taxpayer money was spent on a business case for a project that had already been approved by the Palaszczuk Government, a report has found.

INFRASTRUCTURE agency Building Queensland blew $1 million on a business case for a project that the Palaszczuk Government had already announced it would build.

A damning report by the Auditor General has revealed Building Queensland engaged consultants to undertake an assessment of the Inner City South State Secondary College more than 12 months after the Government committed to the project.

The massive waste of taxpayer's money came because Building Queensland is legislatively obliged to assess projects valued at more than $100 million, the report found.

The new school was planned in Jackie Trad’s electorate. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

"Although the decision to construct the new school had been made, BQ was still required to develop a business case because the project cost is over $100 million," the report said.

"BQ spent $1.03 million and seven months developing the business case.

"Given that this project had a predetermined outcome, the value of developing the business case afterwards was limited.

"BQ advised that the purpose of the business case was to inform the government about the costs and risks of the project, rather than to inform on whether to proceed.

"At present, BQ does not have any internal guidelines to deal with scenarios when government has already announced its preferred project option."

The criticism is just the latest controversy to hit the new school planned in Treasurer Jackie Trad's electorate.

The Crime and Corruption Commission continues to investigate claims Ms Trad interfered in the selection process for the school's new principal.

