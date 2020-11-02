Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A South Burnett Lotto player is currently $2 million richer. (Picture: Contributed)
A South Burnett Lotto player is currently $2 million richer. (Picture: Contributed)
News

$2 million Murgon Gold Lotto ticket remains unclaimed

Tristan Evert
2nd Nov 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MYSTERY South Burnett Gold Lotto player is currently $2 million dollars richer after holding one of the ten division one winning entries in Saturday’s Gold Lotto Superdraw.

The ticket was unregistered so officials from The Lott have no way of contacting the winner and have to wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.

The multimillion-dollar winning entry was purchased from Murgon News on Lamb Street.

Murgon News owner John Robinson said he was asking everyone in the region to check their tickets.

“We’re certainly hoping the winner comes forward soon,” he said.

“It would be lovely if it was a local person from around the region. People have been doing it tough here lately so this is such a welcomed piece of news.

“We’ve sold a few division one winning entries over the 47 years we’ve been here, but we haven’t had a win for quite some time, so we’ve broken the drought now.

“Congratulations to our winner.”

Last financial year, Saturday Gold Lotto created 127 millionaires across Australia.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw were 19, 4, 26, 27, 34 and 13, while the supplementary numbers were 6 and 15.

Across Australia, there were 10 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4099 – four from New South Wales, three from Queensland, two from Victoria, and one from Western Australia.

The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said she was eager to confirm the news with the winner and unite them with their multimillion-dollar prize.

“Someone in Murgon could have gone to work this morning with no idea they’ve woken up $2 million richer,” she said.

“Just imagine planning all the ways you could enjoy that prize.

“Make sure you check your wallet, handbag, fridge door, or anywhere else you may have stored your tickets. Previous winners have found valuable tickets in all sorts of places.

“If you discover you’re holding the winning ticket, hold on tight to it and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so we can start the prize claim process.

“While we wait for our winner to come forward, it’s a great reminder to players to register their tickets to a Winners Circle card so we can call then directly if they win a major prize.”

gold lotto murgon news south burnett gold lotto
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

        Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

        News We can’t be trackside but you can still keep the tradition going at home and in the office with our 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster.

        Queensland’s death trap Takata suburbs revealed

        Premium Content Queensland’s death trap Takata suburbs revealed

        News Deadly Takata airbags remain in more than 90,000 cars

        Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court

        Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Premium Content Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Politics Labor MPs stand ready to do whatever is asked of them