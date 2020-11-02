$2 million Murgon Gold Lotto ticket remains unclaimed

A MYSTERY South Burnett Gold Lotto player is currently $2 million dollars richer after holding one of the ten division one winning entries in Saturday’s Gold Lotto Superdraw.

The ticket was unregistered so officials from The Lott have no way of contacting the winner and have to wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.

The multimillion-dollar winning entry was purchased from Murgon News on Lamb Street.

Murgon News owner John Robinson said he was asking everyone in the region to check their tickets.

“We’re certainly hoping the winner comes forward soon,” he said.



“It would be lovely if it was a local person from around the region. People have been doing it tough here lately so this is such a welcomed piece of news.



“We’ve sold a few division one winning entries over the 47 years we’ve been here, but we haven’t had a win for quite some time, so we’ve broken the drought now.



“Congratulations to our winner.”

Last financial year, Saturday Gold Lotto created 127 millionaires across Australia.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw were 19, 4, 26, 27, 34 and 13, while the supplementary numbers were 6 and 15.

Across Australia, there were 10 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4099 – four from New South Wales, three from Queensland, two from Victoria, and one from Western Australia.

The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said she was eager to confirm the news with the winner and unite them with their multimillion-dollar prize.



“Someone in Murgon could have gone to work this morning with no idea they’ve woken up $2 million richer,” she said.



“Just imagine planning all the ways you could enjoy that prize.



“Make sure you check your wallet, handbag, fridge door, or anywhere else you may have stored your tickets. Previous winners have found valuable tickets in all sorts of places.



“If you discover you’re holding the winning ticket, hold on tight to it and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so we can start the prize claim process.



“While we wait for our winner to come forward, it’s a great reminder to players to register their tickets to a Winners Circle card so we can call then directly if they win a major prize.”