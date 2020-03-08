20 inspiring stories this International Women’s Day

FRIENDLY FACES: Women from around the South Burnett. Photo: Contributed

FRIENDLY FACES: Women from around the South Burnett. Photo: Contributed

THE South Burnett is full of inspirational women from all generations.

This International Women's Day we decided to share some of their incredible stories to give readers a glimpse of the passions and amazing achievements these women have.

We chatted to Nanango member Deb Frecklington who shared about her life away from the spotlight, of motherhood and growing up in the country.

AgForce Queensland president and South Burnett farmer Georgie Somerset took the time to encourage young women in their own journey.

School principal Karyn Bjelke Petersen shared her passions, while Nanango State High School's school captain revealed who has inspired her.

Other stories included Real Esate agents, a Blackbutt artist who overcame odds to produce her works and a female tradie smashing gender norms in her workplace.

There are some incredible sportswomen representing the South Burnett too.

Cricketer Holly Ferling shared her thoughts on International Women's Day and the South Burnett Saints women's AFL team revealed how they had gone from rookies to a united club.

We also chatted to budding female athletes Jenali Bolden (little athletics), Renee Irvine (cricket) and Olivia, Mackenzie and Sophie Grundy (triathlon, polocross).

And the Go Getta Girls revealed why a bunch of women love to run together.

Detective Senior Constable Lisa O'Leary shared with us about her journey working as a police officer for 10 years.

Kingaroy RSPCA shelter manager Bonny Clacy revealed why she is so passionate about helping others and Sistas in Sync member Lynda Lange explains why mentors are so important.

BaconFest extraordinaire Kath Stevens spills on the key to balancing family, work and community involvements.

Kingaroy girl Emmy Cooper has raised funds with her Greater Gifts project to ensure children overseas have the best start in life possible.

Constable Connor Miller, from the Kingaroy Police Station, decided to do something brave for those she deems as truly brave -tackling the World's Greatest Shave to ensure leukaemia patients have hope.

Readers also nominated the inspirational women in their lives and we were inundated by their incredible stories.

Read more inspiring stories about South Burnett women as part of our International Women's Day feature here.