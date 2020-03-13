20+ jobs available in the South Burnett right now

ARE you looking to try your hand at a new job? Tired of the same 9-5 drudgery? We’ve got a comprehensive list of jobs around the South Burnett, spanning all levels of trades and qualifications.

Check out the list below:

Junior primary teacher

St John’s Lutheran School is after a junior primary teacher for semester 2, to cover maternity leave.

For more information, click here.

Assistant accountant

A busy South Burnett accounting practice is after an assistant accountant. The applicant must have two years’ experience using Sage Handisoft, MYOB or similar accounting software systems.

For more information, click here.

Pig farmer

Premier Pig Genetics requires a Pig Farmer to work in its high health pig breeding and production unit in Kingaroy.

For more information, click here.

Installer

A fencing company is looking for an installer. This is a casual position at the construction award rate.

For more information, click here.

Refinery and machine operator

A full time, permanent opportunity is available in Kingaroy to operate a refinery and processing equipment in the production of oils for the food and cosmetic industries.

For more information, click here.

Trade qualified plumber

This is a full-time position with a negotiable remuneration for the suitable applicant. A manual licence is required.

For more informatoin, click here.

Qualified trainer assessor

The position of trainer assessor is offered on a casual basis, with flexibility in hours to suit both the availability of the trainer and the requirements of the client.

For more information, click here.

Management accountant

CTC is seeking a management accountant to initially assist in the transition of Gumnut Place and NDIS accounting controls and responsibilities from the organisation’s central accounting structure and establish them under CTC Disability Services.

For more information, click here.

HC truck driver

A casual opportunity is currently available for a HC licenced truck driver (MC licence preferred) for both highway and on-site tipper truck operations.

For more information, click here.

Retail cleaners

A multi-national cleaning company has an opportunity in Kingaroy for experienced cleaners.

For more information, click here.

Accounts administrator

Central Fruit Packers in Mundubbera is seeking an experienced accounts administrator.

For more information, click here.

Qualified plumbers/ excavator operators

Brady Contracting requires fast paced, reliable and professional working plumbers with experience in commercial construction. They are also looking for someone with experience in detailed plumbing excavation and trenching operations.

For more information, click here.

Senior hairstylist

A senior stylist position is available at Hairdo4u.

For more information, click here.

Trainee administration assistant

A full time traineeship is currently available in Kingaroy with one of the region’s long term and highly respected businesses. The traineeship will require the completion of a Cert III in business administration along with hands-on admin work and training across all areas of the business.

For more information, click here.

Vehicle sales consultant

An exciting full time career opportunity is currently available in Kingaroy with the sales team at Ken Mills Toyota to assist with the sales of new and used vehicles across the entire range available at the award winning multi franchise dealership.

For more information, click here.

Administration professional

The return to more promising crop yields in the rural sector has opened the way for an experienced and multi-skilled Administration Professional to join the busy team at Bean Growers Australia in Kingaroy.

For more information, click here.

Massage therapist

Part time job share or full time, facilities contract arrangement. Diploma is essential.

For more information, click here.

Chiropractic assistant

Data entry including Business reporting and spreadsheet data entry, Reception, receipting, telephone operation, assisting with patient care, media releases, clinical notes typing, balancing shifts, walking and standing and moving most of the time. Busy clinic, excellent people skills essential.

For more information, click here.

Property manager

Faunt & Emmett are looking for a property manager who will be responsible for a portfolio of properties.

For more information, click here.