20 things to do these school holidays around the region

Check out these 20 things to do these school holidays. (Picture: File)

1. Day trip to Maleny

Located only 103 kilometres from Kingaroy, elevated in the Blackall Range, Maleny is renowned for its lush hinterlands and scenic spots. Located in dairy country interspersed by rainforest, this spot is sure to please anyone in need of a wholesome Queensland getaway.

While in Maleny be sure to check out Gardens falls, a hidden gem with rock jumping, rope swings and waterfalls.

2. Picnic in Toowoomba

A floral paradise, Toowoomba is situated just over two hours away from the South Burnett and surrounds the edge of the Great Dividing Range 700 metres above sea level, overlooking the Lockyer Valley.

Toowoomba is known as Queensland’s Garden City, perfect for picnics and relaxing in one of its 150 parks and gardens available.

Drone shot of Double Island Point and Rainbow Beach. (Picture: Jonny Melon)

3. Day at the beach

Rainbow Beach is situated between Fraser Island, Great Sandy National Park and the vast Pacific Ocean, just two and a half hours from the South Burnett.

It offers an idyllic getaway for beachgoers, ecotourists, fishermen, campers and those wishing to step back and truly relax.

4. Learn to play golf

The South Burnett is home to four lush golf courses, ranging from long flat terrain in Kingaroy to a more sloped course in Murgon.

Golf is a cheap and easy activity for people of all ages and ability levels.

5. See some history in Warwick

History and architecture buffs will love Warwick, a town in southeast Queensland, 234 kilometres from Kingaroy.

Sitting gracefully on the banks of the Condamine River, the historic town features some of the state’s finest original sandstone buildings.

It is also a great spot to further drive and explore the friendly villages and small towns of the Southern Downs.

The Nanango Country Markets are the biggest rural markets in south east QLD. (Picture: File)

6. Check out the Markets

There is a different market on every weekend across the region with a range of fresh local produce, hand made arts and crafts as well as plants and so much more on offer.

The Nanango Country markets, which are on the 1st Saturday of each month are recognised as the largest rural markets in South East Queensland, Nanango markets.

Other markets include:

The Kingaroy Friendship Markets – 3rd Saturday of the month

Wooroolin Community Markets – 2nd Saturday of the month

Yarraman Markets – 2nd Saturday of the month

Blackbutt Country Markets – 3rd Saturday of the month

Wondai Country Markets – 4th Saturday of the month

Hivesville Markets – 4th Sunday of the month

7. Go fishing

The South Burnett is famous for fishing and is known to house some of the most consistent inland fishing spots in Queensland.

Most well known for locations like Boondooma Dam the region also has some tucked away secrets along Barkers Creek.

Check out this guide for the best locations to throw in a line: GUIDE: Where to wet your line this winter

8. Head to the local pool

Grab your towel and friends and family and head to your closest public pool to cool off.

South Burnett pools are open every day.

They are located in Nanango, Blackbutt, Kingaroy, Murgon, Proston and Wondai.

A popular walking trail in the Bunya Mountains. (Picture: File)

9. Escape to the Bunya Mountains

Home to the world‘s largest source of bunya pine, the Bunya Mountains is a unique natural wonder that sits between Kingaroy and Dalby.

The area has been a popular meeting place throughout history, and is now both a natural and cultural hub.

In the Bunya Mountains you can find a series of hikes ranging in difficulty as well as several picnic areas, lookouts and places to grab a coffee or something to eat.

10. Go out to the cinemas

Grab your family or friends and head to the cinemas to see the latest flicks.

Kingaroy Cinema on Short St will be open from Wednesday to Sunday.

Ticket prices range from $8 for kids, $10 for students and concessions and $12 for adults.

11. Visit Palms National Park

More than 90 species of birds, flying foxes, frogs, red-necked pademelons and swamp wallabies can all be found along the Palms National Park Palms Circuit.

This 650m gentle trail runs along a spring-fed creek bed and is home to several plant species that date back to the dinosaurs.

This is a great trail for the family with picnic tables throughout, just 8km northeast of Cooyar.

The look out from Boat Mountain National Park. (Picture: File)

12. Hike Boat Mountain National Park

Whether you enjoy the views, the walk or the wildlife along the way, Boat Mountain Conservation Park is a popular spot for everyone.

The distinctive flat-top ridge called Boat Mountain shaped like an upturned boat is northeast of Murgon.

Featuring four different walking tracks of varying distances, bushwalkers may spot some of the 60 species of birds in the area or wallabies or echidnas.

Walking trails do include stairs, but a relatively easy walk to Daniel‘s lookout boasts views at the peak of Boat Mountain.

13. Sleep under the stars

Grab your friends and family and escape for a weekend in the bush.

The South Burnett offers many camping opportunities including camping spots at the Bunya Mountains, Boondooma Homestead, Boondooma Dam and Bjelke Petersen Dam.

There is also various free camping spots in the South Burnett.

Check ahead of your trip to see what facilities are available at the camping site and if they cater to tents and caravans.

14. Go for a bushwalk

Go for a stroll or a serious hike at one of the South Burnett‘s many bushwalking locations.

These include various tracks at the Bunya Mountains and more at the Palms National Park near Cooyar.

The D‘Aguilar National Park is also known by bushwalkers and many enjoy a stroll at Gordonbrook Dam.

Just out of Maidenwell many take the opportunity to escape to Coomba Falls, or explore the Wooroolin Wetlands.

Others may want to see the view from the Boat Mountain Reserve or Mt Wooroolin.

The South Burnett Mountain Bike Club's monthly ride February 16

15. Go for a mountain bike ride

Grab your mountain bike and try out the McEuen State Forest bike trails near Wondai.

The dry sclerophyll forest with dry rocky creek beds and outcrops has created an 8km loop for mountain bikes.

There is an additional 20km of existing hand-built trails, each trail incorporating various jumps and levels of difficulty.

The trails are maintained by the South Burnett Mountain Bike Club and trail care crew.

The tracks are best located from the South Burnett Mountain Bike club‘s car park on Wondai Charlestown Rd, Wondai.

16. Take a bike ride on the Rail Trail

Grab your bike or your running shoes and travel along part of the South Burnett Rail Trail.

The track follows the route of the former railway line and is a perfect track for riders of any skill level or age. Walk, cycle or run with ease along the 44 kilometres of sealed track from Murgon to Kingaroy.

Experienced riders can tackle the entire trail from either direction or other riders can pick a short section starting at any of the towns. Dogs on leads are also welcome along the trail.

17. Race around the track

South Burnett Kart Hire is a guaranteed fun day out for all ages. Prices start at $14 for a lap of 10 minutes around the racetrack.

There are no age requirements, rather a height requirement to reach the brakes. A child can ride with an adult in a double cart for 10 or 15 minute laps.

The track will be open everyday over the Easter school break, but will be closed on Good Friday. It will be open weekdays from midday and the weekends from 10am.

The Kart Hire is at 13838 D‘Aguilar Highway in Nanango, across from the Big Bucket. For more details call 4171 0040.

Boondooma Dam (Photo: Marguerite Cuddihy)

18. Visit Boondooma Dam

Boondooma Dam is popular with families, anglers, campers, bird watchers and water sports enthusiasts.

Considered one of the most consistent inland fishing spots in Queensland, Lake Boondooma is known for golden perch, silver perch and Australian bass.

However a stock impoundment permit is needed to fish, which can be obtained from the kiosk.

There is a local campsite, 12 kilometres north of Proston, which has a boat ramp, pontoon, wood and electric barbecue, and a playground for the kids.

19. Day trip to Coomba Falls

Go for a drive out to Maidenwell to visit Coomba Falls. The secluded spot is ideal for picnics or a day of relaxing.

The waterhole is perfect for a swim to cool down on a hot day and the area, with its granite cliffs are a lovely spot for bird watching and photography. The closest facilities are in Maidenwell.

20. Wooroolin Wetlands

Explore one of the two walking trails or the bird hide along the Wooroolin Wetlands.

Now classified as a palustrine wetland, a non-tidal, inland, seasonally flooded vegetated swamp, it is a haven for bird watchers and naturalists.

The walking trails are only accessible during dry periods and can be accessed from the Wooroolin Sports Ground.

More than 25 different species of birds have been sighted along the wetlands, including nankeen kestrels, striated pardalotes and golden-heated cisticola.