200+ PHOTOS: Fossils showing no signs of hanging up the boots

More than 40 teams from around the state descended on the Kingaroy Senior Football Club for the South Burnett Soccer Sevens over the weekend.

Six South Burnett teams gave it their all with Kingaroy’s Merry Men and Fossils the last two standing by the finals.

Fossils vs West Wanderers

The Kingaroy Fossils cruised through their early matches and found themselves in the semi-finals.

A lovely touch followed by a powerful left foot strike from the Fossil’s Paul Stronge opened the scoring.

The Fossils managed to hold out their opposition for the remainder of the game before taking the win 1 – nil.

Through to the grand final, the Fossils were set to face Toowoomba outfit The West Wanderers.

The Wanderers applied pressure early with multiple corners but thanks to some quality goalkeeping from Jason Lang the Wanderers remained scoreless.

Fossil’s Steve Holland was a consistent target through the middle with Paul Stronge lurking in the forward line.

A perfect through ball from Steve Tuttle set Paul Stronge up for a strike that sailed into the back of the net.

With eight minutes left in the second half the Wanderers had an indirect free kick that bypassed the keeper however was disallowed as the referee was yet to blow his whistle. A second attempt was unsuccessful.

In the remaining few minutes a mistake in the Fossils defence allowed the Wanderers a shot on goal that found the top corner right before the final whistle. The final score was 1 – all.

Merry Men

The Merry Men finished the regular draw with an impressive four wins before taking on Class on Grass in the quarter-finals.

A goal from Shean Hanson got the Merry Men an early lead and with some strong defending they were able to hold out the opposition for the remainder of the match, taking the win 1 – nil.

Next up was a Gold Coast side called Surfers Apollo and the Merry Men’s Alistair Pace was first to find the back of the net. Surfers Apollo were quick to answer back with a goal of their own before a cross found them their second.

The Merry Men gave it everything but were unable to find another goal with Surfers Apollo winning 2-1.