Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gangarri Solar Farm construction grinds to halt after mass sacking
Gangarri Solar Farm construction grinds to halt after mass sacking
Environment

200 solar farm workers ‘brutally sacked’ via text message

Peta McEachern
by and Peta McEachern
23rd Feb 2021 7:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The construction of the Gangarri Solar Farm near Wandoan has ground to a halt after more than 200 workers woke up to a 'brutal' text message firing them because of an alleged contract dispute between their employers.

It is the first solar farm to be built by international giants Shell QGC, which contracts numerous companies, including Davis Contracting and Sterling and Wilson who are alleged to be engaged in a contractual disagreement.

The mass sacking happened two weeks ago on Monday, February 8, and Electrical Trades Union Southwest Queensland organiser Dan McGaw said there has been no progress on the 120MW solar project since.

"There hasn't been one tool lifted since that Monday … there may be people in the offices, but there's been no blue-collar workforce on site," he said.

Mr McGaw said the union had been working with Sterling and Wilson to resolve any issues and retain the workers' jobs.

"We had a meeting with Sterling and Wilson on Tuesday (February 16), we will continue to work closely with them and hopefully come to a resolute soon to get them back to work," he said.

Speaking to the Chinchilla News the day after the mass sacking, Mr McGaw said it was a disgraceful act.

"The workers weren't given any notice, every single worker on the job is employed on a casual basis," he said.

"Big business like Wilson have exploited the loophole in the fair work legislation … where they can let workers go at a whim, they don't care how the workers are treated, it's all about getting the biggest bang for their buck."

Only 13 per cent of the contract work had been completed, putting pressure on the project's completion date of 2021.

The Chinchilla News asked Shell QGC on February 11, if the project had been delayed as a result of the contract dispute.

A Shell QGC spokeswoman said, "work on the project remains ongoing, and Shell remains committed to the safe delivery of this project, which will generate ongoing benefits to the local community, deliver 120 megawatts of solar electricity and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 300,000 tonnes a year."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
construction editors picks gangarri solar farm jobs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four charged in weapons bust, throwing knives, rifle seized

        Premium Content Four charged in weapons bust, throwing knives, rifle seized

        Crime A joint operation conducted by South Burnett police has found a range of illegal drugs and weapons, including nunchucks, throwing knives and a rim-fire rifle.

        • 23rd Feb 2021 6:00 AM
        JobKeeper replacement as industry faces economic cliff

        Premium Content JobKeeper replacement as industry faces economic cliff

        Employment Tax cashflow likely for JobKeeper replacement: tourism industry

        Exposed: Regions with most able-to-work people claiming dole

        Premium Content Exposed: Regions with most able-to-work people claiming dole

        News Areas with highest healthy singles able to work but claiming dole

        Health boss ‘lost for words’ as shots fired in COVID war

        Premium Content Health boss ‘lost for words’ as shots fired in COVID war

        Health Queensland CHO lost for words as first vaccines delivered