2019 in review: 10 local stories sure to brighten your day

GREATER GIFTS: Emmy and David Cooper make earrings to sell with Greater Gifts to support Compassion children overseas. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

SOMETIMES you just need to hear about some good news happening in the world.

Here are 10 of the best feel-good stories from around the South Burnett region this year:

1. Meet the local woman changing children’s lives through craft:

GREATER GIFTS: Emmy Cooper sells earrings, pot mats and prints to raise money to support Compassion children in the Philippines. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

EMMY Cooper’s passion for making earrings and helping others is changing lives.

“I find joy in doing something for people who can’t pay you back,” Mrs Cooper said.

Since June 2018, the Kingaroy woman’s organisation Greater Gifts has raised the $10,000 needed to establish a Compassion Centre in the Philippines which will support 100 children.

“I knew it would make such a huge difference in so many kids’ lives and the community’s as well,” she said.

“We were pretty excited and now our goal is to raise money to sponsor children at the centre.”

The centre will open on January 1, 2020, in a village called Gango, where 70 per cent of people are unemployed.

2. Bone disease doesn’t stop this local man from achieving driving dream:

GETTING a driver’s licence and hitting the road is rite of passage for many young people growing up in regional Australia, as a key to freedom and independence.

Kingaroy resident Craig Lucas has ticked the feat off his bucket list, but for him it was never something he simply assumed he would do.

Diagnosed with a brittle bone disease and needing a wheelchair to get around, Mr Lucas didn’t believe he would be able to get behind the wheel but now, thanks to advances in technology, he can enjoy the independence having a driver’s licence brings.

KEYS TO DRIVE: Craig Lucas has ticked an item off his bucket list by learning to drive.

3. Nanango hairdresser to pass on her skills in the Philippines:

HELPING HANDS: Nanango's Hairdo4U owner Ebony Smith with customer Sheridyn Andrews and is getting ready for her trip to Manila to teach hairdressing skills. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

UNDER a leaf-thatched roof and sitting on a dirt floor as the heat swelters in the village is not the ideal location for a haircut.

However, Nanango hairdresser Ebony Smith said this would be just part of her adventure in the Philippines next year.

The owner of Hairdo4U will be joining the Hair Aid team to teach hairdressing basics to villagers in Manila during January 2020.

4. Local cafe nears zero waste goal:

SOUTH Burnett business owner Monique De Martin has been brainstorming innovative ways to run her cafe without producing any waste, in a town with no council-run recycling facilities.

Her determination and passion is paying off.

Ms De Martin said her Nourish Cafe and Smoothie Bar in Kingaroy was closer to reaching her zero-waste goal.

WASTE WARRIOR: Local vegan cafe owner Monique De Martin said her Nourish Cafe and Smoothie Bar in Kingaroy was “95 to 98 per cent waste-free”.

“I’d say we’re between 95 to 98 per cent waste-free,” she said.

“We still generate a small amount of waste, and we definitely still have a long way to go.

“The hardest part for us has been with our takeaway containers. The biodegradable ones aren’t microwavable, and a lot of our customers are on the go and picking up takeaway food for lunch that they want to then heat up at work.”

5. Jamie’s legacy is living on in the Proston community:

REMEMBERING: South Burnett Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff and former Southern Downs councillor Jamie Mackenzie.

THE death of Jamie Mackenzie four years ago rocked the communities of both the Southern Downs where he worked as a councillor, and the South Burnett.

No-one was more affected than Cr Mackenzie’s former partner and South Burnett Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff.

But she has ensured something good has been able to come about in the wake of his death.

6. Kumbia Tennis Club receive stunning makeover after 2017 Boxing Day storms:

BEFORE: The Kumbia Tennis courts after severe storm damage after Boxing Day 2017 storms.

AFTER the damage done during the Boxing Day storms in 2017, you would be forgiven for thinking the Kumbia Tennis Club had played their last shots.

But in just a little over 12 months, the South Burnett sporting club is smiling again.

After a complete refurbishment to the courts, the fencing, lighting and the clubhouse.

The funds were provided to the club under the Sports Australia’s Move it Aus – Community Sport Infrastructure grant program.

7. Business starts recycling movement to benefit kids:

IN JUST under three months a local South Burnett business has already made a huge impact on the environment.

Toyworld Kingaroy has previously given back to charity organisations that support children such as SIDS for Kids and the Red Nose Day.

However, after feedback that the Containers for Change program in Kingaroy didn’t accept bottle lids, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

Retail assistant at Toyworld Kingaroy, Jess Porter said she was inspired to started a collection point for Lids for Kids after seeing multiple advertisements on social media.

Retail assistants at Toyworld Kingaroy Jess Porter and Vanessa Smedes with the Lids for Kids bucket of bottle caps.

8. Nanango woman celebrates 103rd birthday with her two best friends:

ETHEL Ryan is thankful she could celebrate her 103rd birthday with her two younger sisters by her side.

The three sisters celebrated the monumental birthday with friends and family in Nanango on Friday, October 25.

SISTERS: Edna Cooling, 99, Ethel Ryan, 103, and Maud Hatchett, 99, celebrate Ethel's 103rd birthday in Nanango. (PHOTO: Jessica McGrath)

They have a combined age of 299 and a joint-superpower of reciting the alphabet backwards.

“It’s very lovely to be around my family,” Mrs Ryan said.

The Nanango resident has five living children (after losing two), 16 grandchildren and a few great-grandchildren.

9. Kingaroy woman receives the ‘gift of life’ from her younger brother:

AS WE approach Christmas, Kingaroy’s Ruth Wright believes she has already received the greatest gift of all from her little brother: a kidney.

She is now calling on others to consider registering as organ donors so more people can be receive the “gift of life”.

“I’ve now got a second chance at life — if I hadn’t had the transplant I would be on dialysis by now,” Mrs Wright said.

GREATEST GIFT: Ruth Wright has a second chance at life after her brother Terry gave her one of his kidneys. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

The former Kingaroy State High School chaplain who was diagnosed with a kidney disease in 1998, was hit hard by infections earlier this year.

This led to her kidney function dropping to just 10 per cent which put her at risk of dialysis, normally offered to those with a function of 7–10 per cent.

But when Mrs Wright was told she needed a new kidney, three of her siblings and her husband offered to donate theirs.

10. Bacon loving couple make the move to call South Burnett home:

BACONFEST has changed the lives of the South Burnett’s biggest bacon fans.

Jodie and Liam Warren made the move to the South Burnett shortly after attending the Kingaroy food festival in August last year.

“We thought it was brilliant,” Mrs Warren said.

“We decided we would move after BaconFest.”

Mr Warren’s passion for bacon does not stop at attending food festivals with cooking demonstrations and a smoke-off competition.

“He’s mad about bacon, he loves it,” Mrs Warren said.

She said he was romantic enough to sneak bacon into their wedding vows.

“I’ll love you more than hockey, and I will look at you the way I look at bacon,” he said.

The bacon eating competitions, food stalls and markets were not the only thing the couple visiting from South Brisbane enjoyed.

“It was an amazing community spirit,” she said.