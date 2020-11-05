Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Be sure to noinate and vote in the Gatton Star’s best of competitions (file image).
Be sure to noinate and vote in the Gatton Star’s best of competitions (file image).
Community

2020 best of the Burnett: What you need to know

Dominic Elsome
5th Nov 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Burnett regions have so many amazing businesses and people, some new and some have been around for decades.

The South Burnett Times and Central and North Burnett Times want to find out the best of the best in the region, as voted by readers.

Each year the Times runs a Best of the Burnett series.

In the series we profile the best businesses, products and people as voted by you.

Each Thursday night, we will put a question to our Facebook followers, for example:

We‘re on the hunt for the Burnett’s best child care educator and we want to hear from you! Nominate your favourite child care educator and they’ll go in the running to win Best of the Burnett.

Readers are encouraged to nominate their favourite business and react to comments as a way of supporting that nomination.

The Times will tally up the nominations the following morning, with nominations closing at 9am.

One of our journalists will then compile an article with the list of the nominations, and create a poll which people can vote in. This poll will run until 9am Monday morning.

On Monday, we’ll create another poll of the top five to 10 finalists – this will be in a premium story where you can vote for the winner.

The winner will be announced on Thursdays.

That week the winner will appear on our website and Facebook page.

This is a great way to highlight all the wonderful people and businesses in the region.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        Community Subscribers have the chance to win a $10,000 e-Voucher from major online retailer Kogan.com - or one of 20 $100 eVouchers. Here’s how to enter.

        ‘Ridiculous’: High demand for rural land drives prices up

        Premium Content ‘Ridiculous’: High demand for rural land drives prices up

        Property ‘As soon as we list them, they’re sold’: Cattle listings in the North Burnett and...

        NAMED: Everyone appearing before Nanango Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing before Nanango Court today

        News HERE are the names of everyone facing Nanango Magistrates Court today.

        Woman puts head through cop car window, spits blood at cops

        Premium Content Woman puts head through cop car window, spits blood at cops

        Crime 28-year-old woman threatened to jump under a truck