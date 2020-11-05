2020 best of the Burnett: What you need to know

Be sure to noinate and vote in the Gatton Star’s best of competitions (file image).

THE Burnett regions have so many amazing businesses and people, some new and some have been around for decades.

The South Burnett Times and Central and North Burnett Times want to find out the best of the best in the region, as voted by readers.

Each year the Times runs a Best of the Burnett series.

In the series we profile the best businesses, products and people as voted by you.

Each Thursday night, we will put a question to our Facebook followers, for example:

We‘re on the hunt for the Burnett’s best child care educator and we want to hear from you! Nominate your favourite child care educator and they’ll go in the running to win Best of the Burnett.

Readers are encouraged to nominate their favourite business and react to comments as a way of supporting that nomination.

The Times will tally up the nominations the following morning, with nominations closing at 9am.

One of our journalists will then compile an article with the list of the nominations, and create a poll which people can vote in. This poll will run until 9am Monday morning.

On Monday, we’ll create another poll of the top five to 10 finalists – this will be in a premium story where you can vote for the winner.

The winner will be announced on Thursdays.

That week the winner will appear on our website and Facebook page.

This is a great way to highlight all the wonderful people and businesses in the region.