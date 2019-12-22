Menu
Local business owner Brett Otto serving smoothies at Mulanah Gardens (photo: Tristan Evert)
News

2020 Mayoral Candidate Brett Otto serving it up

Tristan Evert
22nd Dec 2019 1:26 PM
Customers were greeted by an unusual face at Mulanah Gardens this morning when

2020 Mayoral Candidate Brett Otto was put to work at the local cafe.

Brett was purchased by Rhonda Kath at a rural firefighting fundraiser at the Commercial Hotel last week.

The fundraiser which raised $5000 saw prominent locals go up for auction with all proceeds going towards the rural firefighting service.

Mulanah Gardens has been operating for over seven years and owner Rhonda Kath said we are all about having fun.

“We purchased Brett at the fundraiser for the rural firefighters and have got him working as our little waitress,” Ms Kath said.

“We have him for two hours, have dressed him up and are having a some fun with it,” she said.

“A lot of people don’t know Brett so it’s a good way for him to get his name out there as he is running for Mayor next year.”

Business owner and long time Kingaroy local, Brett is all about giving back to the community and said being able to raise money for the rural firefighters is what it’s all about.

“Getting out into the community means a lot to me as my family have been here a long time and the community has done a lot for us,” Mr Otto said.

“Being able to make a contribution to the rural firefighters at a time when it’s such a big issue is really important to me,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful little community full wonderful people so being able to help Rhonda and serve a few customers is really enjoyable.”

The award-winning Mulanah Cafe is open every Sunday from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

Cafe Owner Rhonda Kath putting Brett Otto to work for a good cause (photo: Tristan Evert)
