2020 VISION: Our most influential share their wishes

AFTER celebrating the end of another year and decade, thoughts quickly often turn to the future.

The South Burnett Times spoke with some of the South Burnett's most influential people about their wishes for the coming year.

Keith Campbell, South Burnett Regional Council mayor

Like many others in the region, Cr Campbell has a key focus at the moment: water.

"I have long promoted the need for more water and water security for the South Burnett," he said.

"A significant highlight for 2019 was to be advised that a $2 million grant had been awarded to the South and North Burnett to enable a feasibility study to provide answers for water security for current and future agricultural purposes, new industries, jobs, and urban growth."

Cr Campbell said he had invested 100 per cent effort in building a strategic agenda, purpose and direction for the South Burnett in 2020.

"As the current mayor, I value the growth and development that's occurred and is in the pipeline and understand the needs of community interests and the essential framework to form a plan, communicate, then deliver," he said.

Cr Campbell said there was one thing the whole community needed in the new year.

"The obvious answer is rain and lots of it," he said.

"However, these times should remind us that life is a mixture of both good and bad times.

"The reality though is that widespread disasters and localised disasters will occur from time to time.

"I am proud of the strength of our community groups who rally when these events occur. "Additionally, I am super proud of first responders: QFES, police, ambulance, rural fire brigades, SES and others."

Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff, Shane Webcke with Mayor Keith Campbell. Picture: Matt Collins

Kathy Duff, South Burnett Regional Council deputy mayor

"My biggest highlight for 2019 was to be able to donate money to the town of Proston to put life back into the main street and help with the Men's Shed," Cr Duff said.

"I was also pleased to secure over a million dollars for a much-needed footpath upgrade in Murgon, and to support farmers and fireys across our region with the Farmer's Big Day Out and the Fireys Day Out.

"My wishes for the South Burnett community are that it rains abundantly to fill all our dams, make the grass grow and put some smiles back on everyone's faces."

The deputy mayor said her biggest goal for the South Burnett in 2020 was to focus on industry for our region and water security.

Cr Ros Heit. Picture: Contributed

Ros Heit, South Burnett Regional councillor for Division 6

Cr Heit said there were lots of good memories to reflect on from 2019.

"Having 5991 caravan/nights stay in 2019 at Wondai and Wooroolin has been good," Cr Heit said.

"Also getting the go-ahead for recycled water at Wondai Sportsground is a positive, plus watching the Coopers Gap Wind Farm grow has been exciting, and the investment in grants in Kumbia community groups has been beneficial.

"On a personal note, my son's MBA graduation was special too and I am hoping for lots more highlights in 2020."

As for the future, Cr Heit said she wanted to continue to promote and develop the South Burnett to help it reach its potential as a business and tourism hub.

"I'd like to see more investment in water infrastructure so we are not so reliant on the unreliable rainfall," she said.

"We are primarily an agricultural area and heavily reliant on rain.

"I want more rain in 2020 and soon."

Senior Sergeant Dave Tierney, Kingaroy Police Station

Snr Sgt Tierney said he also hoped for rain across the region.

He said his goals for 2020 were to continue to work towards making Kingaroy and the South Burnett a safer community to live in.

While refelecting on the year that had just passed, he said the community support for the Commissioner's Foodbank Drive in December, and in particular the Beyond the Boundary BBQ breakfast in March were his favourite moments from 2019.

Senior Sergeant Dave Tierney from Kingaroy Police Station. Picture: Contributed

Damian Martoo, The Martoo Review Digital Magazine

It's been a big year for Mr Martoo with plenty of highlights in 2019.

"I became the Burnett Inland Digital Champion 2019, I was elected president of the Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry and hosted so many cool events," Mr Martoo said.

"I had the opportunity to hang out with some really cool, talented people and they gave me a buzz and high to strive to achieve more.

"I also loved seeing people raising big dollars for charity in a variety of ways.

"Ride for Relay raised $25k, Postie Bike Run raised $6k and a young lady named Charlotte who is 12 or 13, cut her hair off for $1.5k," he said.

Mr Martoo said there was one thing he hoped for this coming decade.

"Simply, rain," Mr Martoo said.

"I would also like to see the growth of business continue.

"Our community always supports each other, whether it be through donations, holding events and festivals, and I can't wait to see more of that in 2020."

Mr Martoo also said that he wanted to write a book this year as he had fun promoting the region, learning more people's names and remembering them as he said, "I have a shocking memory".