HOWZAT: Roger Hoare took 33 wickets for the Kumbia Rattlers in the 2019/20 season of South Burnett Cricket.
Cricket

23-year veteran breaks his bowling record

Tristan Evert
24th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
KUMBIA Rattlers' veteran Roger Hoare has yet again proven his ability to take a wicket, notching up an impressive 33-wicket haul in the 2019/20 season of South Burnett cricket.

The all rounder has been a staple in the Rattlers line-up for the majority of the past 23 years and 2019/20 was no different - he also secured nine catches and 231 runs in the season.

According to the My Cricket App, Hoare played 15 matches, and his best bowling figures were 5/13.

Despite the grand final being cancelled, Hoare said it was a great year for the club.

"We had another great year and it was a bit of a shame the grand final couldn't go ahead," Hoare said.

"It was the most wickets I have ever taken in a season so I must have been doing something right.

"I would say the majority of the team will stick together and come back stronger again next season."

The Kumbia Rattlers scraped into the grand final, narrowly defeating the Kingaroy Devils, before the grand final was cancelled as a result of the current coronavirus situation.

Hoare said hoped 2020/21 would be another strong season for the club, as they had a lot of young players in the side.

"The majority of our players are in their early, 20s with a few older players," he said.

"We also have a couple of really young players like Douglas Hoare and James Whiteman who filled in a few games for us.

"The Rattlers will be back again next season and hopefully we can go one better."

South Burnett

