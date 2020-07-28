$24 million Burnett development on track for November finish

The $24 million Proteco Oil expansion project is well and truly on track. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

CONSTRUCTION on a $24 million Burnett expansion project is in full swing, remaining on track to be completed by the end of the year.

Locally owned and operated Proteco Oils is four months in to the development of a state of the art food processing facility in Kingaroy.

Plans showing the north west side of the new development. (Picture: Contributed)

Proteco Oils managing director Josh Gadischke said the project was moving along well.

“Everything is on track, we are currently pouring all of the concrete and over the past few weeks all of the underground civil works has been getting done,” Mr Gadischke said.

“Very soon we will be seeing a lot of the above ground work get started, like putting all of the walls in.

“We are on track to have the construction stage done by about October or November and then we will spend a few months fitting out our equipment to have some operations up and running just after Christmas time.”

The facility, the first of its kind in Australia, is designed with high-level automation to reduce energy use and processing waste, increase efficiencies, and where possible, remove operators from the factory floor and move them into control room environments.

“We will be implementing computer monitoring of every single processing function, which allows us to optimise even the smallest parts of the process to improve yields,” Mr Gadischke said.

“Our energy use will decrease by an estimated 11 per cent per tonne of raw material and processing waste is set to fall by as much as 85 per cent, which is critical to maintaining global competitiveness.”

Frontal view of the Proteco Oils expansion. (Picture: Contributed)

Mr Gadischke said one of the main criteria when implementing the development was sourcing local construction and creating local jobs.

“When creating the project one of our main conditions was using maximum local employment,” Mr Gadischke said.

“Wherever we have the option, tenders are going to local contractors and a very high percentage of the work is going to South Burnett contractors.

“We have full time site managers as well as having up to 25 contractors on site at any one time, so the project is certainly creating a fair bit of local employment.”