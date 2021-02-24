Menu
Artist impressions of the IWC in Gayndah. Photo/Contributed
$2.43 million project to deliver health and wellbeing centre

Tristan Evert
24th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
While Gayndah continues to reel from the impacts of the COVID pandemic, a beacon of hope is emerging in the North Burnett in the form of a multi-million-dollar development projet.

A $2.43 million project is set to deliver a purpose-built Indigenous Wellbeing and Health Community Centre on Fielding Street in Gayndah.

Indigenous Wellbeing Centre general manager Wayne Mulvany said they couldn’t let the pandemic slow down the project.

“It is offering a very real opportunity for the region to move ahead in relation to primary health care,” Mr Mulvany said

“Everyone across the North Burnett will see the benefits of this important infrastructure.”

IWC is an Aboriginal community-driven, registered charity, offering services to all people, Indigenous and non-Indigenous.

It has been a constant in the region for years, establishing a small clinic in Gayndah in 2013 which has become the home of a very active Multidisciplinary Care Team.

“The centre will serve all of the North Burnett region, and build on the services currently delivered by IWC as well as opening the doors to other service providers by offering a purpose-built facility,” Mr Mulvany said.

“This is an exciting project that is rising like a phoenix from the ashes to build community services for all people in the region and generate local jobs.”

The initial phase was to clear the site, bringing in a contractor to remove the former YMCA building to make way for a brand-new facility.

“We have cleared the old YMCA building but, of course, have retained the large indoor sports stadium which closed in 2016 when the YMCA shut its Gayndah hub,” he said.

“As part of this project, we will be upgrading the sports stadium, developing additional gym capacity plus changing room and toilet amenities.

“The aim is to complete the project and have it up and running for the community, in 2021.”

“This project is of a smaller scale than the IWC Health and Wellbeing Complex in Bundaberg, but the effects will be as significant.

“We are here, working alongside and with the people of North Burnett, to build a brighter future in terms of health, wellbeing, jobs and community resilience.”

