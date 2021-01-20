250 JOBS: Mackay firm scores $140m Carmichael mine contract

A Mackay engineering firm has won a second multimillion dollar contract on the Carmichael mine project, securing 250 jobs for the region.

Bravus Mining and Resources, formerly known as Adani, has announced DRA Global will deliver the project's $140 million coal preparation plant.

The plant is where the coal is processed and prepared for transport.

It is designed to process coal using recycled water and density separation processes so the product that goes into market is more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

DRA acquired Mackay's G&S Engineering in 2018 and employs more than 700 people locally.

Progress on the Carmichael mine. Picture: Cameron Laird

Bravus chief executive David Boshoff said DRA's previous work on the Carmichael project had demonstrated its experience and capability.

"Mackay is renowned for its well-established mining services industry and it has always been

our intention to engage services from regional Queensland wherever possible," Mr Boshoff

said.

"DRA will carry out the design, engineering and construction of our coal preparation plant, in

addition to the coal handling plant that they are already delivering.

"We expect to see more than 250 people working on these combined projects onsite, ensuring regional Queensland cities like Mackay see the benefits going back into their local economies."

Mr Boshoff said the coal handling plant and the coal preparation plant worked together to

prepare and process the coal to meet market specifications.

"The coal handling plant resizes the coal and the coal preparation plant processes the coal

to meet final product quality requirements," he said.

"In doing so, the finished product is more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

"It is these facilities that will see Carmichael coal become some of the better-quality coal

from around the world."

Bravus chief executive David Boshoff. Picture: Cameron Laird

DRA chief executive Andrew Naude said it was pleased to be involved in the important project.

"DRA is delighted to have been awarded an additional major contract on the Carmichael

project and to be able to continue creating employment opportunities and supporting the

Central Queensland region," Mr Naude said.

Mr Boshoff said the mine and rail project had delivered more than 2000 jobs and $1.5 billion in contracts.

More than 88 per cent of those contracts are being filled in Queensland.

"Every week we are reaching exciting new major milestones on the Carmichael mine and rail

projects bringing us a step closer to the reality of completion," he said.

"We are on track and looking forward to producing first coal in 2021."

