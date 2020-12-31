Menu
It looked a lot like Christmas at the Nanango races in December. Photo/Holly Cormack.
Sport

250+ PHOTOS: Every Burnett racing photo from 2020

Holly Cormack
31st Dec 2020 3:00 PM
Despite a tough year for racing, and social gatherings in general, Burnett residents didn’t let 2020 get them down - glamming up and heading down to the racecourse when the opportunity arose for a good time.

We’ve compiled every social photo from race days in Nanango, Kumbia, Eidsvold and Bell this year into one spot, to celebrate some of the good times shared in 2020.

Nanango Race Day 2020

Kumbia Races Melbourne Cup Day 2020

The glitz and glamour from the Eidsvold races

Bell Race Day Fashion on the Fields

South Burnett

