Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people on a cruise ship that docked in Sydney have tested positive for COVID-19 and NSW Health are asking 2700 passengers to be alert for symptoms.
Four people on a cruise ship that docked in Sydney have tested positive for COVID-19 and NSW Health are asking 2700 passengers to be alert for symptoms.
Health

2700 passengers let off infected cruise ship

by Angira Bharadwaj,Jessica McSweeney,Georgia Clark
20th Mar 2020 4:58 PM

NSW has recorded its biggest 24-hour jump in COVID-19 cases with 75 people testing positive to the virus in the past day.

There are now 382 confirmed cases across the state, health authorities confirmed on Friday.

Four people onboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship which docked in Sydney from New Zealand yesterday are among the new cases.

2,700 people disembarked the ship which is now cruising empty of passengers between Sydney and Wollongong.

Three of the cases were passengers while one is a crew member.

Meanwhile, a sixth person has died from the virus in NSW and two schools closed over confirmed cases.

William Carey Christian School shut its doors after a parent tested positive and a 14-year-old girl at St Columba Anglican School in Port Macquarie was also diagnosed.

Originally published as 2700 passengers let off infected Sydney cruise ship

coronavirus cruise ships editors picks health travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EVENTS: Will they or won’t they run in 2020?

        premium_icon EVENTS: Will they or won’t they run in 2020?

        News Here’s the full list of events either cancelled, postponed or still running amid coronavirus.

        St Mary’s celebrates and recognises girl power

        premium_icon St Mary’s celebrates and recognises girl power

        News “We all reflected on the quote by Coco Chanel, A girl should be two things, who and...

        NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        premium_icon NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        Politics Grace Grace calls for NAPLAN to be cancelled amid coronavirus crisis

        Retail giant sees huge jump in sales, forces wait lists

        premium_icon Retail giant sees huge jump in sales, forces wait lists

        Business Harvey Norman has experienced an extraordinary rise in sales amid COVID-19.