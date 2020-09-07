‘280 diagnosed a day’: One finger prick could save your life

THIS month, Kingaroy Discount Drug Stores is working toward raising awareness about diabetes, encouraging Kingaroy residents and surrounding locals to stop by for a free risk assessment screening.

From now until the end of September, Kingaroy DDS will bring a voice to this silent condition, offering comprehensive consultations to customers and providing expert pharmacist advice regarding their potential risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Currently more than 1.6 million Australians are living with diabetes, but almost a third of these cases could be undiagnosed. This number doesn’t take into account an additional two million other Australians who are likely to be at a high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

While most people with diabetes live a normal healthy life, the consequences of not keeping the condition under control can be extremely serious, and potentially fatal.

Pharmacist John Traynor said these screenings would not only provide early detection and improve the management of diabetes, but may also minimise the risk of potential complications associated with the condition.

“Year on year, we are seeing the number of Australians diagnosed with diabetes increasing,” Mr Traynor said.

“Currently, 280 Australians are diagnosed with diabetes every day – that’s one every five minutes – which is why Discount Drug Stores want our customers to be aware of the potential symptoms of diabetes before it impacts their lives.”

“Early detection is key; this can reduce the risks of complications such as heart disease, kidney disease, stroke, eye complications and foot and nerve problems. By managing the condition early through a healthy diet, lifestyle, and potentially medication, it can drastically reduce complications later in life.”

While Type 2 diabetes is a progressive condition, it is associated with lifestyle factors including poor diet, insufficient physical activity, and being overweight or obese. Regular health check-ups and healthier lifestyle choices can often help manage the condition, however medication or insulin injections may also be required to control blood sugar levels.

One-on-one sessions with DDS pharmacists include a finger-prick blood glucose test and a blood pressure reading to screen for a range of diabetes-related risk factors. The 15-minute consultation concludes with recommendations including a GP referral where required, as well as a review of medication and lifestyle factors.

Mr Traynor, says it’s important to offer vital services such as Type 2 diabetes screening consultations and provide expert recommendations which have a positive flow-on effect for healthcare within the Kingaroy community.

“Pharmacists play such an important role in supporting our community on their journeys towards good health. By offering these risk assessments as a free service through DDS pharmacy, we’re encouraging locals who may not know they are at risk to come in and gain peace of mind,” Mr Traynor said.

“We are also supporting those in our community who currently live with Type 2 diabetes by inviting them in store for a free check-up, to ensure they are effectively managing their condition.”