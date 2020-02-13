$2M Burnett water feasibility study underway

The South Burnett Regional Council and Jacobs Engineering Group are calling upon the public to provide information regarding water requirements in the Burnett region.

A public information evening was held at the Kingaroy RSL last night to discuss a water feasibility study that is currently taking place across the South Burnett.

The two million dollar project aims to identify the feasibility of getting more water into the region and how more water can benefit industry.

Jacobs Engineering principal economist Matt Bradbury said the aim of the night was for locals to connect with the project and give their voice.

“We have been on the ground since November meeting with various stakeholders throughout the region and gathering information regarding where water needs to go,” Mr Bradbury said.

“There have been over 50 studies done into the deficiency of water in the region and we have read through and taken them all on board.

“We heavily encourage members of the public to get in contact with us because if people want to use water we need to know.”

The water feasibility study will create a preliminary and strategic business plan that will cover all aspects of securing a reliable water source in the region and will conclude with recommendations.

Jacobs Engineering principal economist Matt Bradbury outlining how the water feasibility study will occur. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

South Burnett Mayor Keith Campbell said it was paramount for people to come forward and have their voice heard.

“This is an issue of high importance for security and continuity of water to everyone in the region,” Mr Campbell said.

“The team at Jacobs Engineering want to know how much water you need, where it needs to go and how it will be used.

“This study needs to show how getting more water into the region will benefit business and industry.”

Community involvement is key to the success of the study according to local business owner Brett Otto, who said this was a massive opportunity for future growth.

“It is critical that the community get involved in this opportunity to secure a reliable water supply,” Mr Otto said.

“A reliable water source is necessary for industry and population growth for decades to come.”

Burnett Inland Economic Development Organisation CEO Kristy Frahm said understanding where the water needed to go was crucial.

“Agriculture is a big drive here and having a reliable and affordable water source will go a long way,” Ms Frahm said.

“This study will hopefully identify where the water is most needed,” she said.

Jacobs Engineering Group and the South Burnett Regional Council will be holding three engagement workshops across the region.

The first will be at Murgon RSL on Monday, March 16 at 10am.

The second will be at the Blackbutt Town Hall on Tuesday, March 17 at 10am.

The third will be at the Kingaroy Town Hall on Wednesday, March 18 at 10am.

For further information and to RSVP email waterstudy@southburnett.qld.gov.au or call the Council’s customer service team on 4189 9100.